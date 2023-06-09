Ezekiel D. Popham, 26, of Washington, was arrested Tuesday for multiple drug charges.
On Tuesday, June 6, Washington Police Department officers and the Franklin County drug task force obtained a narcotics search warrant for 16 Norwood Court in Washington, where suspected drug dealer Popham resided.
WPD Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes said Popham had been a person of interest for law enforcement for a while. Popham was suspected of selling drugs from his residence and other locations in Washington.
When officers arrived to serve the warrant, they observed Popham allegedly selling drugs to a female who had stopped her vehicle in front of Popham’s residence. Both the female and Popham were taken into custody.
Officers searched the home and discovered cash and fentanyl, according to the WPD.
Popham has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. Since Popham’s residence is near the Technology and Learning Center for the Washington School District and the Little Rascals Preschool, he was also charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in a protective area.
Popham is being held without bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.