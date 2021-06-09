More than six months after pleading guilty to seven charges of forgery, the New Haven woman who embezzled close to $200,000 from three local companies will be sentenced later this month in the Franklin County Courthouse.
Tiffany Femmer was an employee with SK Contractors and had access to the banking accounts of U.S. Environmental Solutions and SK Leasing. Washington Police said at the time of her arrest that the money was taken from 2010 to March 2014.
In December 2020, Femmer pleaded guilty to all seven charges.
According to court records, the seven charges stem from financial transactions orchestrated by Femmer on July 1, 2011, one transaction; April 1 2012, one transaction; November 15, 2012, five transactions.
SK Contractors contacted the Washington Police Department after accountants discovered discrepancies in the company’s financial records.
Police said, when questioned, Femmer initially confessed to stealing $32,000.
The investigation continued after the confession with police officers comparing the companies’ bank records with Femmer’s personal bank records.
Police reported at the time that Femmer allegedly wrote checks to herself and cashed them, then made fraudulent entries into the company’s books.
On May 3, 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig E. Hellmann ordered Femmer to pay more than $181,000 in restitution to the companies.
After having her sentencing hearing rescheduled, Femmer will return to a Franklin County Courtroom on June 29 for sentencing. Each of the seven charges are Class C felonies, which carry a maximum penalty of up to $5,000 in fines per charge and up to seven years in prison per charge. Femmer could spend the next 49 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, if given the maximum sentence and with the sentences running consecutively.