Tiffany Femmer, of New Haven, was sentenced to 120 days in the Franklin County jail and 15 years of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to seven counts of forgery and embezzling nearly $200,000 from her then-employer S-K Contractors Inc. Femmer also is required to pay $182,000 in restitution to the victims and serve 400 hours of community service. The decision, by 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann, cannot be appealed to a higher court.
As an employee of S-K Contractors, Femmer had access to bank accounts for SK Leasing and U.S. Environmental Solutions, according to previous Missourian reporting. A police investigation conducted at the time found that Femmer had written checks to herself and made fraudulent transactions totaling nearly $200,000.
Father and son, Kevin Mayall and Shawn Mayall, co-owners of S-K Contractors, described the impact of Femmer’s embezzlement on their company and family in their victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing.
“You stole employee’s overtime pay, child support payments, pay raises from co-workers, just to mention a few,” Kevin Mayall said.
The Mayalls described being forced to scrap retirement plans, forgo employee raises, take loans to pay back creditors and even appear in federal court to face charges for not paying employees’ union dues.
“With all that being said about the monetary effects, it is not just about the dollar,” Shawn Mayall said. “The emotional impact of your actions has taken the ultimate toll.”
After the Mayalls’ victim statements, Femmer was permitted to speak.
“I’m sorry for everything that’s happened,” she said. “Shawn and Kevin, you were good to me, and I was not good to you.”
Hellmann asked why Femmer was looking down at the podium and not at the Mayall family, which included Shawn and Kevin and their wives and children.
“Your crime has affected all of those people, or they wouldn’t be here,” Hellmann said. “Look at them, not at me or at the podium.”
Femmer continued, saying she hopes one day she can make this right. “It’s going to take a long time,” she said. “I recognize that.”
Hellmann said he intends to hold her to that, specifically when it comes to her restitution. “The court intends to collect every penny,” he said. “You and I will see each other every month until I leave the bench, and every month I will ask you how much you’ve deposited.”
Femmer told the court that she had saved about $25,000 toward this restitution and has a house that she plans to mortgage with the intent of using that money for the restitution.
Hellmann said he wants to have Femmer granted work release from jail, so she can continue earning money toward that restitution.
The Mayalls, however, said they were unhappy with the sentence and wanted something harsher. Shawn Mayall called it “a slap on the wrist.”
“I feel like with what we’re making public information today, (the court’s) telling the public, ‘It’s OK to steal. It’s OK to commit crimes,’ ” Shawn Mayall said. “Your ruling today: Tiffany wins.”
Hellmann said he understood and appreciated these concerns but felt that, for this case, the ruling was correct.