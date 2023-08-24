The tiny community of Femme Osage in southwest St. Charles County was the place to be last Sunday as thousands of people celebrated the 190th anniversary of a church that shares its name with the village.
People parked in a grass lot across from Femme Osage United Church of Christ and crossed over a plank that keeps them from stepping into Femme Osage Creek at a low-water crossing to get to the anniversary celebration, which included a chicken and beef dinner, live music from the Texas Giants, and a small market with fresh produce.
The event also included the opportunity for those in attendance to read about the church’s history (with magnifying glasses provided). And of course, they could check out the sanctuary, which was built in 1888. It was the third home of Femme Osage UCC, which was founded in 1833. Stone and wood from the earlier churches was used to build a schoolhouse that still stands across Cappeln Osage Road.
The church was the first German Evangelical church started west of the Mississippi River, said the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Willey, who has pastored at Femme Osage with his wife, Janet, since 2019.
The church, in an area originally settled by people from Prussia and other parts of what is now Germany, has survived despite constant opposition over the years, the pastor added.
“Back in the 1830s, 1840s, there were fellow Germans around them who had immigrated in, who were called rationalists,” Willey said. “They did not like this group of people who called themselves Pietists; they lived their faith. The rationalists believed in human reason, so they didn’t like faith, they thought that was superstition. So those early Germans tried to get rid of this church.”
But Femme Osage has survived. “They survived humiliation in the newspapers, they survived subterfuge tactics,” Willey said.
After Femme Osage’s first pastor, who started several other churches in the area, was forced to leave, two assassination attempts were made on his successor, Willey noted.
“It was real serious back then,” he said. “So when you are founded on opposition like that, you get hearty in your faith, because you’re pressed — you believe or you do not believe. I think that has stuck with the congregation over the years.”
Now, Femme Osage is in a similar battle with “political universalism” in the church, Willey said.
“They would like to see a little church like ours just go away, because what we believe is so diametrically opposed,” he said. “But again, we’re stubborn Germans, we hang in there and we believe what we believe — we stand on the inspiration and the authority of the word of God, we stand on the work of Jesus Christ, His death, His Resurrection. And we hang on to that firmly, we will not let go of those things, and that’s how you hang on with opposition.”
Femme Osage holds annual spring and fall festivals, which draw between 1,200 and 1,500 people.
“Today, it would not surprise me if we drew 2,000 to 2,500 people, easily,” Willy said about a half hour after the event’s start time.
Willey credits community spirit with driving the strong attendance.
“When you think years ago in the 1840s how this community was trying to tear itself apart, now you’ve got all these different churches, all these different faiths, even people that don’t go to church, they’re all coming here to celebrate, listen to good music, have some really good food and a little bit of German domestic drink,” he said. “It’s a community now, we’ve gotten past those battles, where now we can say we believe differently, but that’s OK, we can all love and accept each other.”
Jeanette Sehrt has been with the church all of her 88 years, nearly half the time Femme Osage has been in existence. She and her late husband Clarence, who was organist at Femme Osage, continued to attend church there even while living in St. Louis, before moving back to the community.
While the church itself is wonderful, Jeanette Sehrt said, the people are what makes Femme Osage special. “The community, the stick-togetherness, it’s a family,” she said. “When somebody needs help, everybody comes together.”
Sehrt loved getting reacquainted at the annual picnic.
“For me, I see people I haven’t seen for a while,” she said.
