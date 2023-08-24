Femme Osage
The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Willey talks about Femme Osage UCC, where he has been pastor since 2019, during the church's 190th anniversary picnic on Sunday, Aug. 20.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The tiny community of Femme Osage in southwest St. Charles County was the place to be last Sunday as thousands of people celebrated the 190th anniversary of a church that shares its name with the village.

People parked in a grass lot across from Femme Osage United Church of Christ and crossed over a plank that keeps them from stepping into Femme Osage Creek at a low-water crossing to get to the anniversary celebration, which included a chicken and beef dinner, live music from the Texas Giants, and a small market with fresh produce.

