Hundreds of children around Franklin County are receiving free breakfasts and lunches through local public school districts’ distributions this summer, and the meals are not limited to students.
The Washington School District is offering grab-and-go meals every Wednesday through Aug. 18. The St. Clair R-XIII School District will give breakfasts and lunches on weekdays throughout the month of July. Meramec Valley R-III is offering them Mondays through Fridays June 1-30, as well as partnering with New Hope Fellowship Church for Tuesday evening pickups through Aug. 17.
“Kids eat a lot in the summer,” Washington Director of Food Service Jill Poepsel said. “They’re outside, they’re playing, and I think it can be a help for any family.”
About 265 kids are signed up to receive the Washington School District meals. They will receive five breakfasts and five lunches weekly. Last year, over 400 kids participated, Poepsel said. She said the number of families signed up has decreased because more people are back to work.
In Pacific, over 11,000 meals have been served to summer school students and handed out to community members this month, according to MVR-III Director of Communications Ketina Armstrong. Last July, the district distributed 22,500 meals. Seven breakfasts and seven dinners also will be distributed by the New Hope Fellowship Church weekly.
In St. Clair, the National Guard arrived to help the school district distribute breakfasts and lunches to around 800 students between March and June, before the COVID-19-delayed summer school term occurred. In July 2019, when summer school was not in session, 300 to 400 kids received meals, St. Clair Administrative Assistant Leah Creasy said.
“It’s such a wonderful program to be able to feed all of our kids, and especially because, honestly, it’s almost become an expectation in our community; so many kids benefit from it,” St. Clair Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch said.
This is the 13th year the St. Clair School District is offering the meal program, funded by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
It is the fourth year MVR-III will distribute free summer meals, supported by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant the district applies for annually.
This is the second summer Washington will give free breakfasts and lunches through the USDA’s free meals for kids program throughout the pandemic, which was extended in April through June 30, 2022.
Children can still sign up for Washington’s free meals by going to the district’s website. Families do not need to sign up for MVR-III’s or St. Clair’s meals; they can just show up. The children do not need to be students. They just have to be 18 or under and live in the district, but a relative, neighbor or friend can be the one to pick up the food.
Grab-and-Go Schedule
Washington 1-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 18 at Washington West Elementary, Clearview Elementary and Marthasville Elementary.
Meramec Valley R-III 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday through June 30 at Pacific High School; 12:30-1:00 p.m. Monday-Friday at Pacific Intermediate, Robertsville Elementary, Truman Elementary and Zitzman Elementary; 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 17 at the former Pacific Bowling Alley, located at 2009 W. Osage St.
St. Clair R-XIII 11:45 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday July 1-30 at Good Hope Baptist Church, Oak Ridge Estates and First Baptist Church (Springfield); 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Clair High School, through door B7; 12:05-12:20 p.m. at St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, Village Greens and Crescent Village; 12:25-12:40 p.m. at Orchard Park, Paradise Mobile Home Park and Lake St. Clair; 12:45 p.m. at Spray Park.
Union R-XI 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 21: Union High School by the greenhouse. Available to anyone 18 and under not enrolled in Union’s summer school program.