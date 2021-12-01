In court documents filed earlier this month, federal prosecutors said they need more time to continue building their case against a Sullivan woman charged as a participant in the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C.
Emily Hernandez, 21, faces five charges over her alleged involvement in the riots that occurred as Congress met to affirm President Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died during the riots, and many more — including 138 police officers — were injured. Four officers who responded to the riots later died by suicide.
To date, more than 625 people have been charged in connection to the riots.
Hernandez faces misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly conduct that impedes the conduct of government business, demonstrating in the Capitol, stealing and disposing of government property.
Prosecutors said they hope by the end of January to have turned over all evidence related to Hernandez’s case to her defense team.
In the coming weeks, prosecutors plan to release 124 video files containing body camera footage from Arlington County in Virginia and 48 files of body camera footage from the Virginia State Police, radio transmission transcripts from the Virginia State Police, the results of searches of personal electronic devices such as cellphones and text message history, and additional camera footage from the news media, including footage previously not published.
To date, prosecutors have reviewed and released more than 23,000 files to defense attorneys, including 142 video files from the exterior cameras from the Capitol building, 4,000-plus video files from closed circuit surveillance cameras inside the Capitol, 24 files consisting of approximately four hours of body camera footage recorded by Fairfax County, Virginia police officers at the scene and 60 video files containing 37 hours of body camera video recorded by 22 Montgomery County, Maryland police officers.
They also released a 159-page report from the FBI that includes interviews with law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, 30 hours of radio transmissions and 10 aerial surveillance images from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan police. They also released “thousands of hours of video footage from multiple sources, including Capitol surveillance footage, body camera footage, digital media tips, and news footage.”
The FBI said at least three individuals told authorities they were able to identify Hernandez in an ITV News video, a U.K.-based network that covered the riot. In the video, a woman is seen holding up a broken engraved piece of wood bearing the words “House” and “Nancy” during the storming of the Capitol, an agent wrote in an affidavit. Several people reportedly identified Hernandez as the woman seen in a video holding a broken part of sign that hung over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
One of the informants, who described themselves as a mutual friend of Hernandez, supplied the FBI with a photo of Hernandez wearing the same attire as the woman photographed and videoed at the Capitol. Another informant submitted to the FBI screenshots of videos shared by Hernandez on the social media platform Snapchat.
The FBI website, www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence#Seeking-Info, contains photographs of individuals wanted for questioning or who face criminal charges.
Those with information about the riots can contact the FBI at fbi.gov/USCapitol or 1-800-225-5324.