Christen Schulte.

Four months after pleading guilty to three counts of bank fraud, a Washington woman was sentenced to two more years in federal prison for fraud related to the federal Payroll Protection Program.  

Christen Schulte, 37, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for her role in embezzling $727,000 from a New Haven trucking company where she worked as a bookkeeper from January 2018 to February 2020. 