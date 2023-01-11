Four months after pleading guilty to three counts of bank fraud, a Washington woman was sentenced to two more years in federal prison for fraud related to the federal Payroll Protection Program.
Christen Schulte, 37, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for her role in embezzling $727,000 from a New Haven trucking company where she worked as a bookkeeper from January 2018 to February 2020.
Appearing before U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schlep on Jan. 4 on the subsequent charge, Schulte and her attorneys had sought a lighter, 14-month sentence and for the sentence to run concurrent to her earlier sentence.
“The offense is undoubtedly serious, especially in the context from which it arose,” her attorneys wrote in a memo to the court. “However, Christen has demonstrated her respect for the law and legal process by agreeing to plead guilty when the government made her a plea offer. She is currently an inmate at a federal prison in Pekin, Illinois, where her attorneys contend that she has been a model inmate.
“Upon her arrival (at Pekin), she began doing everything she could to make herself a better person because she knew she needed treatment for her mental health and excessive use of alcohol,” her attorneys said. “During her time at Pekin, she has done a remarkable job.” They say she has completed a number of classes, including some focused on parenting, healthy relationships, computer technology, and personal finance. She works in the prison’s kitchen and also tutors inmates who are studying for their GED. According to her attorneys, once Schulte is released, she hopes to continue baking, but also seeks employment as a paralegal.
Instead, Schlep described Schulte’s conduct as “outrageous” and “very aggravating.”
According to court documents, Schulte had pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing on the embezzlement case when she fraudulently applied for three Payroll Protection Program loans, designed to help save small businesses and jobs from the economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schulte sought the loans for her bakery, Mama Bear Cake Co., a Washington-based bakery that Schulte registered with the Missouri Secretary of State on Feb. 24, 2020. The bakery was operating from within a home in the 500 block of Klingsick Lane, which is owned by Chris and Christen Schulte, according to the Franklin County Assessor. City officials told The Missourian in October, when Schulte pleaded guilty, that they had no record of a business license ever being issued to Mama Bear Cake Co. or to Schulte.
The business had an active Facebook page, regularly posting until May 2021, about being in a number of festivals and partnering with businesses to provide fresh baked goods.
Prosecutors alleged that Schulte, in her attempt to secure more than $40,000 in federal funds, repeatedly lied in her location application to a Franklin County bank and to a Florida-based financial institution about her company, including the company’s revenue, her criminal history and that the company was operating before Feb. 15, 2020, which is a federal requirement for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security and PPP program.
On March 21, 2021, Schulte filed an application for the PPP program citing that her company was established in 2020 and that the company’s gross income was more than $65,000 for 2020. In the loan application, which was filed with the First Community Credit Union, Schulte said she would use the $13,691 loan for “payroll costs, rent, or mortgage, utilities, covered operations expenditures, property damage, or covered supplier costs.”
She also marked on the application that she had not been the subject of a criminal indictment or criminal charges. However, by this time the charges related to the embezzlement of $727,000 from a New Haven trucking company were already filed and she had pleaded guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges.
Following the submission of the PPP loan application, the credit union discovered the defendant’s criminal history and denied the loan.
Less than a month later, Schulte filed a second PPP loan application on April 15, 2021. This time, she filed the loan application with Benworth Capital, a Coral Gables, Florida, financial institution. On this application, Schulte said she needed $13,566 for “payroll costs.”
“In reliance on (Schulte’s) representations on the loan application, Benworth Capital approved the PPP loan in the amount of $13,566,” prosecutors wrote in court records. The loan was later deposited into a First Community Credit Union account for Mama Bear Cake Co.
Then, on April 27, 2021, Schulte filed a second PPP loan application with Benworth Capital, where she once again repeated the lies about her company’s revenue and failed to disclose her criminal history. In this loan application, Schulte said the $13,566 loan would be used for “payroll costs.” That loan was also deposited in the First Community Credit Union account.
As part of her sentencing, Schulte was also ordered to pay restitution to the Small Business Administration, which oversees the PPP loan program.
In court documents, prosecutors said they believe that Schulte should be held responsible for $40,823.87, which includes the rejected loan application from First Community Credit Union and the two loans sought from Benworth Capital. Schulte’s attorneys countered that the financial strain of paying restitution is too great for Schulte and her family to pay. They asked the judge to only make her pay $27,132 in restitution.
Ultimately, Schlep sided with Schulte’s attorneys and said she must pay a lump sum of $27,432, once she is released from prison.