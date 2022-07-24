The federal government has earmarked potentially $3 million in funding for the Washington Regional Airport runway project, city officials announced Monday.
The allocation, which needs final approval from the U.S. Senate, comes in response to an April 2022 request from the city for $6.86 million to widen and lengthen the airport’s runway.
The longer runway would allow larger aircraft to land at the airport. The existing runway allows for planes with a wingspan of up to 79 feet to land, but an extended runway would accommodate planes with up to 118 feet wingspans to land. Those bigger planes, known as C-II aircraft, include the Cessna Citation X, the Lockheed JetStar, the Hawker 800 and Gulfstream II, typically seat between 8 to 12 passengers.
According to city leaders, once constructed the Washington Regional Airport’s main runway would be comparable to the existing runway at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.
“This is a big opportunity ... I really think the city should capitalize on this opportunity,” said Washington Public Works Director John Nilges. He said it is possible that the airport receives additional money from the federal government, but that “his best guess is that we are ultimately going to get $3 million of the $6.8 million that we asked for.”
The funding request was sponsored by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, who have previously described Washington as one of their favorite small cities or towns in Missouri. Both will no longer represent the city next year as Blunt retires from public office and Luetkemeyer’s new congressional district does not include Washington or Franklin County.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said their support of the airport runway project cements their legacy as “dedicated advocates for Washington.”
“We have had a great partnership with both of their offices, to the point that they were usually the ones coming to us with funding opportunities that benefited Washington,” Lamb said. “If we are able to successfully expand the runway, it will be a big boost to Washington’s business community and they will both deserve the credit for helping to make it happen.”
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, who flew in the U.S. Air Force and is a retired Delta airlines pilot, touted the airport runway project as a major step forward for economic development.
“Once this is completed, perspective companies would anywhere in the continental United States would be able to fly into our airport with 10 to 12 people, have a meeting and then be home around supper time. That’s pretty cool, if you ask me,” Hagedorn said.
A number of business leaders wrote letters in support of the runway project, including representatives from the Bank of Washington, Enduro, First State Community Bank, HTH Companies and Pepsi-Cola Bottling of New Haven. The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, the Highway Area Transportation Commission and the city’s 353 Redevelopment Corp. also wrote letters in support of the project in hopes of demonstrating the economic impact a runway that was 500 feet longer and widened by 25 feet would have.
Lamb and Nilges said the letters strengthened the city’s funding request.
“Those letters were probably one of the biggest factors for us getting this money,” Nilges said. “Thanks to those letters we were able to show how businesses would be able to better utilize the airport if this project was funded.”
The Washington City Council made no official decision Monday about the runway project, but those discussions will likely come in August, according to city officials. If the project were to be fully funded, city officials have previously said they would expect construction to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025.
Also expected to be a topic of discussion next month is the construction of new hangars at the airport.
According to Nilges, the city’s airport board received five bids from St. Louis area contractors for the hangars project, which city officials had initially hoped to have constructed by late 2021. However, construction plans were delayed in September 2020 due to concerns over rising steel and labor costs.
The apparent low bidder for the project, Nilges said Monday, was KJU Construction of Washington, which was the only local contractor to bid on the project. KJU’s bid was $1.9 million for eight hangars, $2.2 million for 10 hangars, and $2.5 million for 12 hangars.
“Honestly, with the construction market being like it is right now we expected these costs to come in about double to what we spent in 2013 on eight hangars,” Nilges said. “And they did come in pretty close to what we expected.”
According to Nilges, the hangars would not be ready for use until sometime in fall 2023, if the city council approves the bids in August. He said it is unlikely that the city builds more than eight hangars.
“I think we all want to ensure that we have enough money available to take advantage of the federal funding for the runway project and to make that a reality,” Nilges said.
Fourth Ward City Councilman Joe Holtmeier agreed, “Hangars are nice, but a bigger runway gives us opportunities that hangars won’t.”