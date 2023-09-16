An area man who authorities say broke into the St. Albans post office last month and stole packages while wearing a clown mask has been indicted on federal charges.
In addition to two state felony counts of burglary filed in Franklin County, Scott Weatherby was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Missouri with two counts of burglary of a post office.
Weatherby allegedly broke into the St. Albans post office shortly before 5 a.m. Aug. 6, and then returned the following day to steal more packages, on both occasions wearing “a Halloween clown mask,” according to court documents. One of the documents filed this week gives additional details of the break-ins and investigation.
Weatherby pried open the rear door of the post office, located at 3451 Saint Albans Rd., to gain access to the facility, and both burglaries were captured by surveillance cameras, according to court records, which also note that Weatherby broke into neighboring businesses and stole multiple checks twice last year.
Postal inspectors began investigating and found that photos in recent social media posts showed Weatherby’s hairstyle and physical build matching the burglar in the surveillance footage. Weatherby also had numerous active warrants for his arrest.
Although Franklin County court records indicate a Eureka address for Weatherby, according to newly filed federal court documents, investigators discovered a recent address for Weatherby in Pacific.
When a postal inspector, along with Jefferson and Franklin County law enforcement, “conducted a knock and talk” at this address on Aug. 14, Weatherby fled out of the residence and through the back yard, according to court records, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
Weatherby consented to a search of his vehicle, according to court records, in which investigators found the same clown mask seen in the surveillance footage, along with multiple packages stolen from the St. Albans post office. The entire encounter was captured on police body-cameras.
A motion for pretrial detention of Weatherby filed Wednesday notes that he has a history of missing court dates, that he was facing felony charges for stalking in Franklin County at the time of his arrest, and that he appeared to be living out of his vehicle, demonstrating that he is a flight risk. Weatherby remained in custody as of Friday at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
