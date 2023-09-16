Scott Weatherby
Scott Weatherby

An area man who authorities say broke into the St. Albans post office last month and stole packages while wearing a clown mask has been indicted on federal charges.

In addition to two state felony counts of burglary filed in Franklin County, Scott Weatherby was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Missouri with two counts of burglary of a post office.

