Daisy Fearn and Scott Harriman were declared co-champions at the East Central College Regional Spelling Bee — the first time in the event’s history that two spellers won the top prize.
On Saturday, 25 students from area schools competed for the title of ECC Regional Spelling Bee champion as well as a prize of $100. The ECC Regional Spelling Bee had not been held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spelling bee lasted 24 rounds before it came down to the final two competitors. The competition had never stretched out this long before, according to the pronouncer and ECC President Jon Bauer.
After Fearn, a fifth grader at Pacific Intermediate, and Harriman, an eighth grader at Our Lady of Lourdes School, had gone head-to-head for more than 10 rounds, the judges had to pause the event in order to collect more words from the master list.
“We’ve done this for many years,” Bauer announced to the attendants. “This is as long as we’ve gotten.”
The two competitors continued, and after the spelling bee hit the three-hour mark, the judges declared Fearn and Harriman to be the first co-champions of the ECC Regional Spelling Bee.
“We could not stump these guys,” Bauer said. “At this point, it would be really unfair for either one not to be champion.”
Fearn said that if she hadn’t practiced and studied as hard as she did, she might have spelled “respondent” incorrectly, but she was confident she knew the rest of the words.
“I feel extremely proud of myself, and I would just like to thank all the people that helped me study and helped me win this,” she said.
Harriman said “propensity” was the only word that made him hesitate during the competition.
“I’m happy that I won and very surprised that they had two winners,” he said.
Each champion received a trophy, $100, and an ECC mug. Since there was no second place, the third place winner, Otto Ploch, a St. John The Baptist School eighth grader, received a trophy and $25, and each of the top 10 finalists received a medal.