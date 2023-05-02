Un-bee-lievable!
From left, Tyler Emmon, Steven Reincke, Kaden Baston, Otto Ploch, Daisy Fearn, Scott Harriman, Addison Edler, Areeba Shaikh, and Alivia Christiansen were the top nine finalists at the East Central College Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday. Fearn and Harriman both took first place as co-champions of the competition and Ploch placed third.

 Missourian photo/Antjea Wolff.

Daisy Fearn and Scott Harriman were declared co-champions at the East Central College Regional Spelling Bee — the first time in the event’s history that two spellers won the top prize.

On Saturday, 25 students from area schools competed for the title of ECC Regional Spelling Bee champion as well as a prize of $100. The ECC Regional Spelling Bee had not been held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  