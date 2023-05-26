The search for a Union man wanted on child sex trafficking charges intensified on Thursday as officials announced he had been named to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.
“The unsettling reality is that there are individuals who will prey and hurt the most vulnerable in our society, and that is our children,” said Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, who attended a press conference at the FBI office in St. Louis. Pelton appeared alongside FBI Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Field Office Jay Greenberg and U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming to discuss efforts to find Donald Eugene Fields II, of Union. Fields was last seen in March 2022.
“We have no idea where Mr. Fields is. We have been working hard, the FBI has been working hard trying to locate him,” Pelton said. Fields has been the subject of a regional and statewide manhunt since he failed to appear for a court hearing last year.
According to Greenberg, Fields is known to have family in the Midwest. He is also known to travel to Indiana, Kentucky and to Florida.
“He has also been known to make statements that he will travel to Mexico or beyond,” Greenberg said.
Thursday’s press conference was the second time the FBI made a public appeal for assistance in apprehending Fields, who is believed to have trafficked at least one child in Missouri for sex between 2013 and 2017. The first press conference was in December 2022.
Fields was indicted in federal court on Dec. 7, 2022. Also named in the indictment was Theodore “Ted” John Sartori, 62, of Gerald. Sartori, who owns property in St. Louis, was indicted on the same charge. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he knowingly exchanged cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations and Christmas presents with Fields in exchange for sex with the underage victim.
On Thursday, officials focused on a distinctive tribal tattoo that Fields has on his right shoulder.
“It may be that someone recognizes that tattoo before they recognize his face,” Greenberg said. Fields is described as being around 6-feet tall, weighing between 220 and 235 pounds, having brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. He also has identifiable scars on his chest, groin, left calf, on both legs and both knees.
According to officials, Fields is known to work a number of odd jobs that would pay him in cash. He has previously worked as a tree trimmer, in resale shops and as a car mechanic.
In addition to being added to the list, authorities also announced that any tip that leads to Fields’ arrest or capture will now qualify for a $250,000 cash reward.
“It is our hope that with Mr. Fields’ placement on the FBI Top 10 Most Wanted list, as well as this award, that Mr. Fields will be located and brought to justice,” said Fleming, who added that Fields has been indicted in federal court on one count of child sex trafficking. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.
At the circuit court level, Fields has been charged with 15 counts involving sexual abuse of children, including child molestation, statutory rape and statutory sodomy. He also faces one count of tampering with a witness after investigators allege he threatened to kill the victim if they told anyone about what had happened.
The victims were all juveniles at the time of these incidents, with some being younger than 14 at that time.
Greenberg told reporters that they believe Fields to be traveling with Jennifer Isgriggs, a Phelps County woman that is allegedly romantically involved with him. Isgriggs, who also goes by the name of Jennifer Fields, is described as a 30-year-old white female with brown eyes.
“Any tip, insignificant as it may seem, could be relevant enough to help us locate (Fields and Isgriggs),” Pelton said. “We come here today to really plead with the entire country (for assistance).”
Officials at Thursday’s press conference acknowledged that it is “very uncommon” to see someone added to the FBI’s most wanted list.
Fields is the fifth fugitive to be investigated by the St. Louis Field Office to be added to the list. The last person added to the list from the St. Louis area was Thomas Edward Galloway, who was placed on the list in June 1964. He was taken into custody in Virginia after a resident there recognized him from a newspaper article.
“There is two criteria that we use to determine whether or not to add someone to the list,” said Greenberg, who explained that the criteria are that the individual poses “substantial danger to the public,” and that “the American public’s help will help bring this individual to justice.”
“Every child deserves to live free of fear,” Pelton said. “I think collectively, coming together as a society, we can bring this individual to justice. Every predator should be brought to justice. These victims deserve justice.”
Anyone wishing to report information about Fields’ or Isgriggs’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 636-583-2567 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can be made confidentially and anonymously.