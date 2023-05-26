Sheriff Steve Pelton at FBI Press Conference
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton addresses the media May 25 as U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming looks on during a press conference at the FBI St. Louis Bureau office. The FBI has named Donald Fields II, of Union, to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list and is offering $250,000 for information leading to Fields’ arrest.

The search for a Union man wanted on child sex trafficking charges intensified on Thursday as officials announced he had been named to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. 

“The unsettling reality is that there are individuals who will prey and hurt the most vulnerable in our society, and that is our children,” said Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, who attended a press conference at the FBI office in St. Louis. Pelton appeared alongside FBI Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Field Office Jay Greenberg and U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming to discuss efforts to find Donald Eugene Fields II, of Union. Fields was last seen in March 2022. 