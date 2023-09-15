An Alabama man who allegedly defrauded an elderly Union man out of nearly $65,000 worth of gold bars by posing as a federal agent last month has been apprehended and extradited back to Franklin County, where he remains in jail without bond.
Sasi K.R. Karumuri of Montgomery, Alabama, was stopped by law enforcement in Florida while driving a rental car, according to Detective Kevin Williams of the Union Police Department.
“Based on the information we obtained from the rental car place, he was actually stopped in transit,” Williams said, adding that he had not seen evidence that Karumuri knew he was wanted in Missouri and was attempting to evade police, but it appears he may have been on a spree of committing similar crimes in multiple states.
“I can say that evidence in his vehicle at the time of his stop and arrest linked back to a similar type of theft in Florida,” he said.
Union police received a report in early August that Karumuri had allegedly contacted the 84-year-old victim, telling him that he was FBI Agent “Brian Turner,” and that the victim’s identity had been stolen and there was a warrant for his arrest.
Karumuri allegedly told the victim the only way to get his identity back and the warrant withdrawn would be to give him tens of thousands of dollars worth of gold. The victim acquired the gold bars from an online store at a cost of $64,920.33 and gave them to Karumuri, who arrived to pick them up, driving a car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the morning of Aug. 2. Luckily, Williams said, the victim became suspicious of Karumuri and got a photo of his license plate.
“That’s kind of what got this ball rolling for us,” Williams said, adding that UPD Detective Tommie Lowe began the investigation based on the license plate information, and he and Lowe were eventually able to obtain records of Karumuri’s travels from Enterprise.
“There’s legal processes involved that we have to file with the courts in order to force some companies to provide us information, whether it be a search warrant or a subpoena,” Williams said.
Williams said there were indications that Karumuri attempted a similar scam to the one he is suspected of perpetrating in Union on a victim in Perry, Florida.
“But lucky enough for that victim in Florida, that money that the victim gave the defendant was actually recovered in the defendant’s belongings when he was stopped,” Williams said. That was not the case, however, with the gold bars taken from the victim from Union.
Williams said Karumuri is a suspect in other recent cases elsewhere, although charges may not have been filed yet in every case.
“I don’t know if we were the first or we were the last. I know throughout a 10- to 14-day period there were I think at least five similar reports, including ours,” he said. “We worked with agencies in Ohio, agencies in Alabama, agencies in Florida.”
Although the victim in the Florida case fit a similar profile to the elderly victim in Union, Williams said, police do not think Karumuri targeted his victims based on stolen information about their wealth, or information available in the public domain. Rather, he said, fraudsters often find potential victims through online scams.
“I think a lot of times these scams will start with the victim clicking a link on a computer or website, and then, you know, it freezes up your computer and they say ‘Hey, this is Microsoft, if you want your computer back, this is what you’ve got to do, you’ve got to call this number.’ And then they’ll tell you that the link that you clicked on is, you know, vulgar in nature, which tends to scare victims, especially the elderly,” he said.
Williams added that police try to inform the public about the danger posed by scammers, but there’s only so much they can do.
“Here at Union PD, we’ve went out and had discussions with various housing complexes about these types of things. The biggest thing is, if you have an elderly parent or grandparent, just to stay engaged with them. Talk to them, because we obviously can’t talk to everybody, but the word definitely needs to get out to everybody,” he said.
Union Police Chief Andy Parker said raising awareness of the dangers of online scams is crucial.
“We don’t want other people scammed like happened to this gentleman,” Parker said.
Karumuri remains in custody at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond. He is charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Sept. 28.
