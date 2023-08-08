Police Car Lights

An Alabama man is facing a felony fraud charge in Franklin County after allegedly posing as an FBI agent in order to defraud an elderly Union man out of nearly $65,000 worth of gold bars.

Sasi K.R. Karumuri, of Montgomery, Alabama, is accused of “knowingly and willfully deceiving” an elderly Union man, who is not named in court records, by representing himself as “Brian Turner” of the FBI.

