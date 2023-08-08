An Alabama man is facing a felony fraud charge in Franklin County after allegedly posing as an FBI agent in order to defraud an elderly Union man out of nearly $65,000 worth of gold bars.
Sasi K.R. Karumuri, of Montgomery, Alabama, is accused of “knowingly and willfully deceiving” an elderly Union man, who is not named in court records, by representing himself as “Brian Turner” of the FBI.
Karumuri allegedly told the victim that his identity had been stolen and that he had a warrant for his arrest. He said that “the only way to get his identity back and the warrant taken care of was to give him gold,” according to court documents.
Police do not know how Karumuri selected the victim to call, said Union Police Capt. Mike Williford.
The victim contacted Union Police Aug. 2 to report the incident and told officers he purchased $64,920 worth of gold bars from an online store, and that Karumuri had arrived at his residence shortly before 9 a.m. that morning to pick up the gold.
Karumuri was reportedly driving a vehicle registered to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which he had rented in Montgomery. Karumuri matched the description of the suspect provided by the victim, according to police, and the victim positively identified Karumuri through a photo lineup as the individual who picked up the gold bars from his residence.
“He said he just felt off about the situation,” Williford said of the victim. “After he gave him the gold bars and as (Karumuri) was leaving, he took a picture of the vehicle because he just felt, ‘eh something’s not right.’ I don’t know if there was one particular thing that made him feel that way, but he just started to feel like he was getting scammed, something was off.”
Court records indicate Karumuri is a Montgomery resident. He is believed to have fled Missouri, according to the Union PD. He has been charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Union Police have contacted law enforcement agencies in other areas where they determined Karumuri could go to, Williford said. “We were able to identify him through a photo lineup, but we have not been able to locate him,” he said.
