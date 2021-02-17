A faulty smoke detector in a ventilation duct caused an evacuation of Mercy Hospital Washington’s south campus on Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to hospital and fire department officials.
The Washington Fire Department was dispatched to the Patients First campus shortly after 2 p.m. As firefighters arrived on scene, an evacuation of the eastern portion of building was underway.
Within minutes of arriving on scene and determining the cause, the fire department issued an all clear and those who evacuated the building were allowed to return.
“All services in the building are up and running again,” said Eric Eoloff, President of Mercy Hospital Washington.
The south campus offers a variety of specialized services, including a surgery center, neurology, oncology, podiatry, diabetes and nutrition, cardiology, a pharmacy, and other specialties. No injuries or canceled appointments were reported as a result of the evacuation, according to Mercy officials.