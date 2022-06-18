At Westlake Ace Hardware in Washington, Father’s Day is a small boon in a usually slow month.
“Anytime you have a holiday, you’re going to have an increase in traffic and footsteps into your stores, people coming in, buying gifts and looking at different ideas,” said General Manager Jason Teems.
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), approximately 76 percent of U.S. adults will celebrate Father’s Day this year, spending $20 billion on gifts.
Sandwiched between broader Memorial and Independence Day sales, Teems said the Father’s Day increase is driven specifically by barbecue grills and tools. He said it’s hard to track sales for Father’s Day, but the holiday comes up in conversations with associates.
“We do different promotions and things to try and bring people in, and (customers) are mentioning to us ‘Hey, this is for Father’s Day,’ and things like that,” Teems said.
Those promotions help with sales according to the NRF — nearly a third of shoppers look to retailers for gift inspiration.
With gifts, including special outings, clothes, gift cards and electronics, consumers are expected to spend an average of about $172 on a gift this year, a similar number to last year, but over $20 more than in 2020.
The figure illustrates American consumers’ strong spending over the past two years, even as double-digit inflation has pushed prices higher.
In the first quarter of 2022, as government expenditures fell and corporate investment lagged, the average consumer continued to buy. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, like it did June 15 by three-quarters of a percent, that spending is expected to slow.
Already, NRF reports that 64 percent of consumers report having seen higher prices when shopping for gifts, and Teems reported seeing more hesitancy from buyers than in recent years, but “there are still quite a few people coming in.”
Across town, Holly Wunderlich, who owns I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too, said she has stocked up on specific gift items to lure customers into her Elm Street location. For the summer months, I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too has started carrying coolers and snacks like sausages and cheese, which would make good gifts for dads and other honorees, Wunderlich said.
“I just had somebody in right now who said, ‘I have to get his favorites,’ while picking up chocolates,” she said. “It just seems like during the summer, while things are down, Father’s Day is a small boost.”
Wunderlich said she hasn’t yet calculated exactly how much more revenue this weekend brings in than one without a holiday.
The restaurant business can be slow in the month of June, too. Tom Kent, owner of 514 Chop House and The Tilted Skillet, thinks it’s because people like to take vacations, especially families with children. In fact, the month is so slow that after the Father’s Day holiday, he closes the businesses, giving employees a week off.
“Typically, June in Washington is the slowest month of the year,” Kent said. “So, it’s nice to have a holiday in the middle of it to make it a little busier.”
He said he has seen reservations increase and more families in the restaurant during past Father’s Day weekends.
Debbie Bandy, a book seller at Neighborhood Reads in Washington, said she has had people come in looking for Father’s Day gifts. The bookstore has a table set up featuring books that are sports and outdoors centric. Bandy said Robert L. Tiemann and Ron Jacober’s “’64 Cardinals” has been a big seller.