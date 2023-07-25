Saying goodbye to Father Joe
The Rev. Joseph Post hugs a parishioner following Mass on Sunday, July 23. On Aug. 1, Post will begin his new assignment in St. Charles County as pastor of two parishes, St. Joseph and St. Paul.

After nearly a decade in Union, the Very Rev. Joseph Post — better known to parishioners in Union as Fr. Joe — is bidding farewell to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

“I’m excited for the move and I’m saddened to leave here. I’ve lived here for nine years, which has been just an absolute blessing, and just Franklin County in general has been a great place to live, great faith-filled, down-to-earth people out here,” Post told The Missourian. “They’ve taught me a lot about how to be a better priest, and they’ve always been willing to pitch in and help build and grow and strengthen the parish.”

