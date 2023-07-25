After nearly a decade in Union, the Very Rev. Joseph Post — better known to parishioners in Union as Fr. Joe — is bidding farewell to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
“I’m excited for the move and I’m saddened to leave here. I’ve lived here for nine years, which has been just an absolute blessing, and just Franklin County in general has been a great place to live, great faith-filled, down-to-earth people out here,” Post told The Missourian. “They’ve taught me a lot about how to be a better priest, and they’ve always been willing to pitch in and help build and grow and strengthen the parish.”
Post was one of many priests transferred as part of the “All Things New” initiative to reorganize Catholic parishes throughout the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced earlier this year. Post will be relocating to St. Charles County to serve as pastor of two parishes, St. Joseph and St. Paul.
On Sunday, July 23, Immaculate Conception hosted a reception for Post attended by more than 100 people following the 10 a.m. Mass. The church provided meat, lemonade and tea for the occasion, while parishioners also brought their own side dishes and desserts to share.
As of Sunday, Post had one week left as pastor at Immaculate Conception. His first day at his new assignment will be Aug. 1, but he said he will not be a stranger in Union.
“It’s not forever that you say goodbye,” he said. “You can always come back and see the people at, you know, the fall festivals, the parish picnics and other celebrations, so that’s kind of the beauty of it. You can leave, but you can always come back a little bit.”
In a message to parishioners included in the church bulletin, Post expressed confidence in the priests that will be taking over leadership of Immaculate Conception.
“I am grateful for the lessons learned — the good ones, the tough ones, and those I wish that I could still see come to fruition. I know that the parish will be in good hands with Fr. Pete Blake and Fr. Eric Kunz,” he wrote.
“At the end of the day, it is never about us and what we accomplished. The joys of seeing people grow in the Faith, families bringing their kids to Mass, people returning to the Church after years away, people overcoming huge obstacles, celebrating the lives of amazing people, relatives, and friends, are just a few things that inspire me as a priest. There aren’t words adequate enough to express the gifts I have received here from the lessons and experiences that only come from integrating oneself into a community and encountering the beauty of another’s soul.”
Post also told The Missourian he appreciated the broader Franklin County community, beyond just the members of his parish.
“I would just say thank you to all the people of Franklin County, all the small businesses, just the mindset and the attitude that’s out here, of the communities that just are so strong and vibrant, so proud of their individual towns, so proud of their high schools, so proud of the communities that people have grown in,” he said. “It’s always great to be able as a pastor to look out and see generations of families within the pew, and see those same families are spread throughout the whole community.”
