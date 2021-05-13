An unidentified Union man has been arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies following the death of a 4-year-old Union toddler, who sustained injuries from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies and personnel with Union Ambulance and Union Fire Department responded to the call of a child shot in the 700 block of Star Circle, at a home in a mobile home park west of Union near Highway 50, around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Inside the home, the deputies found first aid being given to the child by family members. The child was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
During the investigation into the shooting, deputies learned that the father was sleeping in the living room and had placed a loaded handgun on the floor under the couch. At approximately 5:50 a.m., the child got up and walked into the living room. The father left the room and as he returned, deputies said the father reported hearing a gunshot behind and him. The father then saw that the child had shot himself.
The 34-year-old father was arrested on allegations of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. Documents have been sent to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review and charges against the unidentified man are still pending as of Monday evening.
No further details are available at this time.
The shooting death of Union child marks the 33rd death and 81st unintentional shootings of children by children this year nationwide, according to Everytown Research & Policy, a gun safety advocacy group which bases its index of gun-related injuries and deaths based on publicly available police documents and press reports.
So far this year, the group has also found reports of at least six Missouri children being the victims of unintentional shootings by children, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.