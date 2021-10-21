At the karate training center American Street Edge, owner Timothy Fancher peddles confidence.
When customers walk out of his door, Fancher said he expects them to quietly exude a look to would-be attackers that says “don’t mess with me.” He compared learning karate to putting on a seatbelt. Usually the precaution is not needed, but the moment it is, it’s worth it, and he said his clients can rest assured that they’ll be prepared.
Union’s newest karate school opened Oct. 5 in Suite F at 104 S. McKinley Ave. in the McKinley Complex The 1,500-square-foot space has been repainted, and new floors were installed after the demolition of some offices from the previous occupant, Developmental Services of Franklin County, to make room for a main training room, Fancher said.
With over 35 years in martial arts experience, including cross training in various other disciplines, Fancher moved to Union to be closer to his mother after owning an operating schools in Columbia, Blue Springs and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fancher, who is a fourth-degree black belt in American Kenpo karate, said he hadn’t planned on opening most of his schools, but after teaching a few techniques to co-workers at day jobs, he almost always got roped back into instruction.
Fancher started teaching in 1999 in Columbia, where he obtained degrees in criminal justice and interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in sociology from Columbia College. In 2011 Fancher moved to Tulsa, where he earned a degree in practical theology at Oral Roberts University.
At American Street Edge, Fancher teaches his own style of American Kenpo, a derivative of karate emphasizing fast and practical techniques. Students of American Kenpo are not only taught memorization of movements but also when and why to execute the sequences.
Fancher said his students will learn practical movements that they can apply to real-world situations. Drawing on experience as a police officer, Fancher teaches students fighting techniques and how to recognize a predator and manage any fear. “The backbone of it is teaching people the ways they can send off strong clear signals of ‘I am not a victim,’ ” he said.
The adult intro program is $49, which includes two individual lessons followed by a group class. A similar program for children ages 6 to 12 is available for $59.