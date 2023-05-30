As some prepared to celebrate with barbecues, picnics and a day off of work on Monday, many area community members also came together to mark Memorial Day with more solemn ceremonies in honor of fallen service members.
In Washington, American Legion Post 218 Commander Michael Radetic spoke about the meaning of Memorial Day at the annual ceremony hosted in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661 at the James W. Rennick Riverfront Pavilion.
“Memorial Day honors those heroic individuals who have sacrificed their lives in service of our country,” Radetic said. “These brave patriots have given everything they had to defend our democracy and our way of life. Memorial Day reminds us that the price of freedom is not cheap.”
Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords ending direct U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War and the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War, VFW Post 2661 Commander Jason Stanfield spoke on behalf of Korean War veterans.
“In just three years of combat, the U.S and South Korea lost more than 36,000 military personnel killed in action, and more than 7,800 Americans were either captured as prisoners of war or designated as missing in action,” Stanfield said.
“Sadly, despite all this sacrifice, the Korean War is known as ‘the forgotten war’ due to the lack of attention it received compared to the more well-known conflicts like World War II, World War I and the Vietnam War.”
Another speaker at the Washington Memorial Day ceremony was Larry Fuller, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Marine Corps.
“Our flag flies over this country because of all our veterans who have supported this country and given their ultimate sacrifice, and even the veterans that came back gave quite a bit of sacrifice,” he said, adding that while Vietnam veterans were not always initially given the respectful welcome home they deserved, that has changed over the years and decades since.
“We had no support when the soldiers came back,” Fuller said. “There was turmoil in this country politically, and it was not a good thing. As we remember them and the fallen veterans today, we appreciate all the support that this community has given us.”
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn spoke at the ceremony as well, telling the story of Maj. Donald O’Dell, a fighter pilot who was held as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for more than five years. Hagedorn read from an interview O’Dell did with a group called the POW Network before his death in 2020.
“I realized almost immediately what it meant to be an American. I looked back over my life and for the first time, it dawned on me how much we, as Americans, take for granted in our every day way of life. Not only our freedoms, our form of government, but even the little day-to-day niceties such as running water and sanitation facilities that contribute to our day-to-day happiness,” O’Dell said in the interview.
“Then I realized just how wonderful it was to be an American. I looked back and saw that even I was guilty of taking things for granted, and I saw how much more I could have done to ensure our process of government and way of life, as well as becoming aware of the contributions I could have made to my own community.”
Other area Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday included one in Union at American Legion Post 297, which has been a tradition for the past 102 years, and another near Labadie at Bethel Cemetery, the final resting place of Pvt. George Phillips, the county’s only Medal of Honor recipient.
As a special guest speaker, U.S. Air Force Maj. John C. Garvey honored many of the names of the fallen heroes on the wall of the Legion as well as those he knew personally.
“The sacrifices of those who answered the call to serve are immeasurable,” Garvey said. “As an Air Force retiree, I’ve seen first hand the dedication and selflessness of our military members. They do not decide policy, but they answer their nation’s call to carry out that policy with honor and courage. Ordinary people stepping up in extraordinary circumstances. They willingly accept the charge to serve knowing that they may be called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice.”
As an added bonus to the event, the legion invited 15-year-old Chloe Ronsick to read a poem she had written about military sacrifice. Ronsick said she was assigned to write a poem in her English class and found inspiration in her family.
“The military is a very close thing to me, because a lot of my family has been in the military, so it just came out,” she said about the poem. “I was very nervous, but it was definitely such a great honor to do this.”
Union resident Chris Brinkman said he has attended the Memorial Day service every year since he and his family moved to the area three years ago.
“It’s a really awesome experience,” he said. “It’s an awesome memorial for the fallen military, and we just need to remember them, and it’s just so important that we do.”
In Labadie, in lieu of having a guest speaker, names were read aloud of all the veterans buried in the cemeteries Post 565 decorates, including Bethel Cemetery, North Woods Cemetery, Brush Creek Cemetery and St. John the Baptist - Gildehaus Cemetery.
“For us, the main point of the day is remembrance,” Gene Scott, American Legion Post 565 commander, said. “The list of names is getting longer all the time. It’s more important to us to see that those who have served, especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom, are recognized and remembered.”
Scott added that since World War I, 645,000 American men and women made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Many of these graves nobody ever visits, the only time somebody acknowledges they even exist is on a day like today. So, if you have time, visit a couple of graves,” Scott urged the crowd.
The ceremony was assisted by cadets from Washington’s Naval Junior ROTC, who posted the colors and helped lay flowers on the graves of veterans at Bethel Cemetery, and Leah Wheeler, who played “Taps.”
“For the family members — the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews — that lost a loved one who made the supreme sacrifice in service to our country, every day is Memorial Day,” Joe Gentile, a member of the Pvt. George Phillips Detachment, said.
The Missourian’s Antjea Wolff and Julia Hansen contributed to this report.