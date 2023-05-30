Paying respect
Washington Naval Junior ROTC cadet Eva Ehlers lays a flower on the grave of a veteran May 29 near Labadie. Several towns in Franklin County held ceremonies in honor of Memorial Day. See more photos from these events on page 6A.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

As some prepared to celebrate with barbecues, picnics and a day off of work on Monday, many area community members also came together to mark Memorial Day with more solemn ceremonies in honor of fallen service members.

In Washington, American Legion Post 218 Commander​​ Michael Radetic spoke about the meaning of Memorial Day at the annual ceremony hosted in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661 at the James W. Rennick Riverfront Pavilion.