The Union Park and Recreation Department’s first fall Rummage Sale did not bring in the kind of numbers as the spring version, but organizers are still calling Saturday’s event a success.
“We still had a good turnout,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “It was really great day, especially for the Franklin County Humane Society.”
The Humane Society received proceeds from several of the event’s vendor tables. It also had five cats available for adoption in the City Auditorium lobby.
Four of the five cats available at the Rummage Sale were adopted, with $25 fees, as part of the Oct. 1-8 “Empty the Shelters” event.
While they did not keep track of how many pets were adopted as a result of people going to the shelter from the Rummage Sale, some people did appear to come from the sale, said Laura Amlong, Humane Society director of development.
“It’s definitely a way for us to spread the word about the adoption special,” she said.
In addition, the Humane Society collected $362 from three tables it had at the Rummage Sale, plus an additional $64 in collections, Amlong said.
The event sold 24 tables to dealers, which was down from the 36 tables sold at Union’s most recent spring rummage sale, held March 5.
The city collected $480 in vendor fees from the event, down from the $720 collected in March. Pohlmann said that money will go to the city’s park fund.
The vendors Pohlmann talked to said their items sold well, he said. “One vendor said that they made $200 over the cost of the table, another vendor made $120 over the cost of the table,” he said.
Despite the dropoff in business from spring, Pohlmann said Union will likely have both spring and fall sales in 2023. “I still think it was a good event for people to get out and a good event for individuals who want to sell things from around their house and/or crafts that they made,” he said.
Both 2022 events brought in more revenue to the city than the spring 2021 Rummage Sale, which brought in $280 from table rentals. Pohlmann said at the 2021 sale that, because he was the only city employee working, and he is salaried, the city still makes money if sales do not reach expectations.
All the sales brought in less than the 2020 Rummage Sale, held just before the coronavirus pandemic forced changes to events. That sale raised $1,080.