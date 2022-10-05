Lots of cats
Union Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden holds a cat during Saturday's Rummage Sale. Along with cats available for adoption, proceeds from some of the booths went to the Franklin County Humane Society.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Union Park and Recreation Department’s first fall Rummage Sale did not bring in the kind of numbers as the spring version, but organizers are still calling Saturday’s event a success.

“We still had a good turnout,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “It was really great day, especially for the Franklin County Humane Society.”

