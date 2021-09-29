With an estimated 10,000 in attendance, this past weekend’s Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts in downtown Washington ranks as one of the top three events presented by Downtown Washington Inc. this year.
“This year was a great success, especially Saturday,” said Cassidy Lowery, events and promotion specialist for Downtown Washington Inc., who said the event’s popularity ranked with that of the BBQ & Bluesfest and the Art Fair & Winefest.
The festival featured 75 vendors selling everything from candles and cookies to handmade furniture and paintings. Most of the vendors were local and regional, but Lowery said there were a few vendors from out of state, including from Wisconsin, Ohio, South Dakota and Tennessee.
The city closed Main Street from Cedar Street to Lafayette Street and Elm Street from Main to Fourth Street for the three-day event. Lowery said this is the first year the festival stretched all the way to Fourth Street.
“I think it’s a great way for local artists and crafters to come and show their work but also build a customer base,” she said.
The event also was a boost for downtown businesses. Lowery said there were lines outside retail stores, and several restaurants reported they were fully booked. “At the end of the day, we do this to keep our downtown packed,” Lowery said.
Holly Wunderlich, owner of I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too on Elm Street, said her shop saw a 98 percent increase in sales from Friday to Sunday over the previous weekend. “It was awesome,” she said. She said the store extended its hours to match those of the festival and gave out free samples to festival attendees.
Joe’s Bakery & Delicatessen on Main Street saw a jump in business, too, according to owner Joe Reid. “It’s a crapshoot,” he said. “Sometimes it’s good; sometimes it’s bad. It depends on the weather. This Saturday was great.”