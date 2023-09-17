After two consecutive years of rain at the Washington Town & Country Fair, city and Fair officials say it’s time for some work on the fairgrounds.
Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker spoke about plans to add asphalt millings for parking and regrade the Midway at a Wednesday meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Dunker explained that for the past two years, tractor-trailers have been unable to park in the green spaces at the parking lot near the motorsports arena because of rainy conditions. In 2022, many of those vehicles parked on Barklage Field, which caused problems this past spring ahead of baseball season, Dunker said.
“We had ruts and things like that on there that just didn’t roll out. And when we did roll it, we had compaction issues,” he said of the field.
At the most recent Fair, many vehicles parked on Front Street, causing traffic and safety issues. Dunker said that on Saturday morning of the 2023 Fair, he met with city and Fair officials, who asked whether those grass areas near the motorsports parking lot could be replaced that very day with asphalt millings to extend the lot and provide more parking.
“It would have been a tall task. But the ground was just too wet and mushy at that time. To do it right, we really needed to do it in the off-season when it dried out,” Dunker said.
Now that the area has dried, Dunker says the parties involved are restarting those conversations. Dunker expects to have details in the coming weeks about the project, which would involve moving the dirt currently at that parking lot up to the Midway and grading it to make it flat. He said the last time the Midway was graded was likely a decade ago.
“Over all the years of tractor-trailers driving in and out and all the people walking through there, there’s kind of a valley or ditch. After the rain, there were inches of water that people were walking through that just didn’t go away until it fully drained,” Dunker said of the Midway.
Dunker said he thinks “most of the financial burden would be carried by the Fair board; some of it would be carried by the city.”
Separately, also at the meeting, Dunker said that the nearby Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex will undergo repair work now that it has closed for the season. The floors of the Splash Pad and zero-depth entry area are both made of Life Floor, a non-slip padded material; Dunker said that since the pool opened, pieces of the floor have come loose and floated up. He said he suspects that the glue never set correctly.
Westport Pools, the company behind the Aquatic Complex, has agreed in writing to fix the issue.
