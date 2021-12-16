Plans for a new roof on the main stage at the Washington Fairgrounds have been put on hold due to increasing steel prices, Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker said at Wednesday’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
Dunker told commission members the bids the city received for the project were too high. “It was almost double what we budgeted for,” he said, “and that was the lowest bid.”
The city budgeted $485,000 for the project. The lowest base bid it received was $915,000 from Washington-based Innovative Building Concepts.
The highest bid was from Foristell-based T.S. Banze Cos. at $1.4 million.
The city received two other bids: Washington-based Sieve Contractors bid $1.2 million, and Villa Ridge-based SCE Inc. bid $881,589.
This is not the first project in which increasing steel prices have forced the city to halt plans. The city intended to build new airport hangars last year but decided to wait for steel prices to go down before it proceeds, according to previous Missourian reporting.