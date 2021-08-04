Coming off the only canceled fair in a 90-year run last year, organizers are anticipating the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair will welcome the community tradition back with a firm exclamation point. Early indicators have the fair on track to meet and even potentially top previous records for number of attendees, revenue and economic impact.
Emily Underdown, director of tourism for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, said the town’s hotels and most other lodging accommodations are “booked full” for the five-day event, which starts Aug. 4.
“Working in the fair office, I know how busy we’ve been and how many people are looking forward to being here,” she said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we have a bigger year than in years past.”
As of Monday, the fair was close to $400,000 in ticket sales, which puts the fair at its preseason sales goal. Fair board Chairman Jon Ballmann said organizers expect the number to increase heavily in the next few days — up to around $700,000 — as people buy tickets at the door.
The fair’s revenue each year has a ripple effect throughout the Washington community, with organizers estimating its economic impact at $1.5 million in 2018 and $1.4 million in 2019.
In 2019 — the seventh consecutive year the fair brought in more than $2 million in revenue — more than $174,000 of the fair’s profits went to the Washington Chamber of Commerce, and more than $178,000 was paid out to participating nonprofits. The funds that groups such as the Washington Optimist, Lions and Rotary clubs earn from operating concessions and other activities at the fair also are returned to the community through student scholarships and other local causes.
In 2020, several nonprofits in the area had to restructure their budgets due to lack of fair funding, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Ballmann said a big turnout with high receipts is needed to ensure that the next year’s fair can book the quality entertainment, such as ZZ Top and 38 Special, that the Town & Country Fair is known for.
“With good weather and a record number of exhibitors and livestock, that may mean we see record revenue numbers, but I assure you we have record expenses as well,” he said. “We hold the bar high for entertainment, and entertainment costs are just skyrocketing. It’s a lot of hard work. We try to keep our costs down, so we keep our ticket prices down for the community, but everywhere in the world, prices are going up.”
He said organizers anticipate the number of attendees will pass the 50,000 mark as it has in years past, and they are grateful to be having a successful event.
“Financially, we were very concerned about not having last year’s fair to cover the expenses (this year). We didn’t know where the local community would stand, how hard COVID would hurt the businesses,” Ballmann said. “We pride ourselves on being a top fair in the state of Missouri (with) top-notch food, entertainment, everything. So our biggest concern was to not go backwards, and we feel like we have met or exceeded all our expectations.
“It is going to be phenomenal, ” he said.