Fifty-five of Missouri’s 114 counties do not have a hospital, according to a 2020 report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Office of Rural Health and Primary Care.
Two bills in the Missouri Legislature have been introduced in hopes of addressing rural health care.
HB 2133 would give primary care physicians who live and practice in counties with fewer than 35,000 residents a $15,000 tax credit annually beginning in 2023. There are 34 Missouri counties that fit under that population limit.
A similar bill, HB 1630, would create a grant program for physicians who commit to practicing in a rural community — also with fewer than 35,000 residents — for five years. That bill has already passed in the Standing Committee on Rural Community Development.
While 34 percent of Missourians live in a rural area, only 21 percent of health care providers serve rural residents, according to the DHSS report.
Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, which has locations in Franklin, Warren, Gasconade, Crawford and Washington counties, said health care professionals have been sounding the alarm on the issue for over 15 years, so he’s happy to see legislators taking interest. He said it’s a significant issue in rural East Central Missouri.
Chalk said the farther someone has to travel for health care, the less likely they will receive routine preventive care, such as mammograms or colonoscopies, which puts them more at risk for health care problems. Additionally, time spent traveling to medical providers can prevent people from seeking care and allow illness or injury to worsen.
He said the bills could make a difference, particularly with young doctors newly graduated from medical school with student loans hanging over their heads.
“The average debt of a physician coming out of medical school has exponentially grown over the years,” Chalk said. “The debt, no question about it, weighs heavily on them and their choices.”
The average medical school student graduates with $215,900 of debt, according to the Education Data initiative.
“The debt also, unfortunately, pushes many medical students into residencies or specialties that have higher income historically,” Chalk said. And he said doctors typically make more money and can more easily repay those loans practicing in urban areas. The two House bills could help level the playing field for rural areas in that regard.
However, the 35,000 population threshold is a little limiting, Chalk said. Warren County, which had a population of 35,532 in the 2020 census, doesn’t qualify. Franklin County, with a 104,682-person population in the 2020 census does not qualify. Only 34 Missouri counties are below the 35,000 population threshold.
“I would almost suggest that we even increase that to 50,000,” Chalk said.
Changing the threshold to 50,000 would increase the amount of eligible counties from 34 to 46.
Mercy’s clinics in Gasconade, Crawford, Washington and Osage counties would qualify with the 35,000 limit.
“Knowing how the legislative process works, we all hope and pray that we get this home in the first year,” Chalk said. “But we know that sometimes the first year, it’ll get so far and either run out of gas or the Legislature runs out of time, but it gives us a better chance to bring it back in subsequent years. But I would be very, very hopeful that this would make significant progress through the halls of Jefferson City this year.”
Dan McKinney, Hermann Area District Hospital administrator in Gasconade County, also is hopeful the bills will become law.
He said that staffing “is always a problem, especially right now.”
“I don’t know what the probability is of it passing,” McKinney said. “But if the Senate would approve it, it would be very appreciated, for sure.”