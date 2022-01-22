Don’t look for Washington to be among the growing list of cities filing an appeal over the results of the 2020 census, which showed the city had only grown by 518 people over the past decade.
“It is something that we have talked about, but it is a difficult process, and we would be appealing potentially a really low number,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, who said the 2020 census did not include any one who had moved into 1 Hundred West Apartments.
Municipalities across the country including Detroit, Michigan, and State College, Pennsylvania, are said to be filing appeals, according to various press reports. Those cities are citing the COVID-19 pandemic, inconsistent messaging about the questions on the census, hurricanes and wildfires as some of the reasons for their appeal. Other cities said the census, which was largely completed online, likely did not include residents who do not have reliable internet access.
In Washington, a potential appeal would revolve around 1 Hundred West Apartments because of a boundary dispute over whether the city had annexed the property prior to the April 1, 2020, deadline, according to Maniaci and City Administrator Darren Lamb.
“We would have to go apartment by apartment to see if it was occupied on April 1. It would be a very tedious process and would likely not change the population number substantially,” Lamb said. “It would give us no real advantage to move forward with an appeal.”
Census appeals can have major implications for cities. Many city leaders worry that inaccurate figures could cost their jurisdictions their share of the $1.5 trillion the federal government distributes annually based on census numbers.
Census numbers impact how federal funding is allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grant programs for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. Federal transportation dollars also are distributed using information from the Census Bureau.
Maniaci said the appeal would likely have “zero impact” on how much money the city receives in federal dollars.
Instead of filing an appeal, which would be due in June 2023, Maniaci said the city is focusing its efforts on completing a Boundary Amendment Submittal, which the Census Bureau will use when preparing its annual population estimate for Washington.
The submittal, which Maniaci said is due by March, will show that the city has annexed the 1 Hundred West property, the Overlook at Weber Farms subdivision, the Meadlowlake subdivision, and a portion of the former Koch family’s farm, where developer Vic Hoerstkamp is preparing to build a 35-home development on a 10.15-acre property.
The city also will show that it has annexed the property from the Waterman farm for the new Richard “Dick” Oldenburg Industrial Park on the city’s west side.
The population estimates, which won’t be released until sometime later this year, also will reflect the aforementioned subdivisions and the Shoe Factory Lofts, Maniaci said.
Maniaci and Lamb said commercial developers who may be eyeing the city for growth opportunities will rely on the annual population estimates rather than the census number.
“The census number is important, but it is a static number,” Lamb said.
Maniaci agreed, “If a developer wants to see the growth of Washington then they will be looking at the population estimates, especially as we move further into this decade.”
City leaders have previously said these residential developments could add an additional 800 people to the city’s overall population.