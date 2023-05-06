The Union Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a man be allowed to add a second driveway entrance to his home but suggested he do more research before proceeding with the work.
Bill Vest asked the board for permission to place a second driveway off an access road by his house in the 600 block of Porterford Road, because it would be closer to a garage he wants to build for his wife, who is recovering from surgery. The driveway would come off an easement that he owns.
“I pay taxes on it, I’ve lived there for 35 years and I’ve used it,” he said. “I’m just wanting to put a driveway there now.”
Typically, lots that are subdivided like Vest’s are granted a single access point, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the planning board at its April 24 meeting. “Typically, when we review a request for a second entrance, we’ll reject that request,” he said. “Then it will come to you all instead.”
While city staff does not contest this request, Zimmermann said this request is different because the map originally drawn by Franklin County shows the road Vest wants to connect to as a road, when it is actually an access easement, Zimmermann said.
While Vest said he owns the property the access easement is located on, it was unclear if he had access rights or if they had been granted to a neighbor.
“That’s something you’ll have to work out with the person that does own the rights to that easement.” Zimmermann told Vest.
“An easement, you can’t use it if it’s only for the people that have the right to drive it,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder added. “I think you have to get their permission, as well, to use it for your ingress and egress.”
The planning board’s decision to allow Vest to build a second entrance to his home still needs final approval from the Union Board of Aldermen.
But even with the aldermen’s approval, Vest will still need to make sure he can access the entrance, Schroeder said.
“Just because this board puts its blessing on it doesn’t mean you have carte blanche to do it,” he said.
Schroeder advised Vest to have someone professionally look at the easement grant.
“Whoever owned it when the easement was created, that’s where you’re going to have to search the title,” he said.
Schroeder advised Vest to go to a land or title company to see if he has the right to use the easement. “And, full disclosure, I own a title company, Hansen Title, and we do this all the time with people,” he said. “There’s a good chance you’re going to be able to use it for the same purposes (the access holders) do, but this board can’t grant you that.