Union City Hall

The Union Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a man be allowed to add a second driveway entrance to his home but suggested he do more research before proceeding with the work.

Bill Vest asked the board for permission to place a second driveway off an access road by his house in the 600 block of Porterford Road, because it would be closer to a garage he wants to build for his wife, who is recovering from surgery. The driveway would come off an easement that he owns.

