Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.