Washington’s Exit 11 Coffee has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the nation. The list, released last week, recognizes the 301 percent growth that Exit 11 has experienced in the past three years.
Angela Garland, co-founder and CEO of Exit 11, told The Missourian that she is proud of what she and her team have accomplished since the company’s founding in 2018.
“It helps me take a minute to see how far we have come in such a short time. We spend so much time working on the next location, the next product, making the business more efficient … that we forget to take time to celebrate,” she said in an email interview.
Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia are some of the other brands that previously gained recognition on the annual Inc. 5000 list. A statement from Inc. points out that this year’s honorees navigated particular difficulties, including “inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.”
Garland said that fans of Exit 11 can expect to keep seeing expansion, including longer hours at the company’s current locations, a mobile unit to use for events and distribution in local grocery stores.
