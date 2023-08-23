Growing Coffee Addiction (copy)
Angela Garland poses at the Exit 11 drive-thru window during the summer of 2020 in Washington.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Washington’s Exit 11 Coffee has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the nation. The list, released last week, recognizes the 301 percent growth that Exit 11 has experienced in the past three years. 

Angela Garland, co-founder and CEO of Exit 11, told The Missourian that she is proud of what she and her team have accomplished since the company’s founding in 2018.

