Growing Coffee Addiction
Angela Garland poses at the Exit 11 drive-thru window Thursday, Aug. 20, in Washington.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Exit 11 Coffee, LLC, has made Inc. Magazine’s List of the Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The company is ranked 76th on the list, and the award acknowledges Exit 11’s 222 percent two-year growth through Dec. 31, 2021.

At that time Exit 11 Coffee operated three drive-thru coffee houses in rural Franklin County. The company has since grown even more, opening two new drive-thru locations last summer in St. Peters and Brentwood, Missouri.