Exit 11 Coffee, LLC, has made Inc. Magazine’s List of the Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The company is ranked 76th on the list, and the award acknowledges Exit 11’s 222 percent two-year growth through Dec. 31, 2021.
At that time Exit 11 Coffee operated three drive-thru coffee houses in rural Franklin County. The company has since grown even more, opening two new drive-thru locations last summer in St. Peters and Brentwood, Missouri.
Today, Exit 11 has 42 employees, and 22,972 customers in its loyalty program. The coffee roastery opened in Washington at the beginning of 2022 and fresh roasts small batches of organic coffee beans for all the drive-thru locations and the Coffee House/Workspace at 14th and Jefferson streets in Washington.
The company is also selling Exit 11 Coffee beans and house made organic syrups online and is developing a wholesale market. Exit 11 said in a press release that it became a distributor for Lotus Energy Teas in the past year and its Rave Energy Teas have been a hit.
Exit 11 Coffee noted that it is a woman-owned company that has thrived in a small town, and said its growth in rural Missouri has caught the attention of national coffee chains.
“This does not intimidate us,” Founder and CEO Angela Garland said in the release, adding that 75 percent of Exit 11’s customers are regulars “and we give a lot back to the local community.”