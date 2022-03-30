Exit 11 Coffee is growing with a new brick-and-mortar location in St. Peters, the company’s first expansion outside of Franklin County.
Though the company is diverging from its bright orange “clementine” trailers with its newest location, the business model is the same. With service windows on both sides of the compact cafe, employees will greet drive-thru customers as they do at the company’s trailers in Union and Washington. Public relations director Erin Raedeke said the transition to brick and mortar is to comply with St. Peters’ building codes, which also will determine the configurations of planned future locations.
“We need to explore, but we are very interested in additional locations,” Raedeke said. “The plan is to do them in clusters like the cluster here in Union and Washington.”
She said the company is looking at breaking into markets along the Interstate 70 corridor to Columbia, or northeast from Franklin County to Eureka and further in St. Charles County.
Raedeke said construction of the new location is expected to wrap up for an April opening date. She said she would not have a total cost for the construction until after it is complete, though she said the company was financing construction internally. She did not share the company’s revenue.
Exit 11 is owned by CEO Angela Garland and was founded in Washington in 2015. Starting with a members-only coffee house and shared workspace at 1351 Jefferson St., the company now has two drive-thru trailers in Washington and one in Union.
The company expects to serve over 400 cars a day at the St. Peters location in the jBloom Design parking lot at 5230 MO-94 between Interstate 64 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
Raedeke said Exit 11 currently roasts about 400 pounds of coffee beans per week at its new roastery, also on Jefferson St. in Washington, and has the capacity to expand.