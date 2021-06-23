A Juneteenth parade was held in Union for the second consecutive year Saturday, June 19. But this one was extra special for organizers because the day had been recognized as a federal holiday for the first time.
“The emotions are overwhelming,” Alexandria Gray, co-founder of Equality Right Now Syndicate, said before about 15 cars and 25 people left East Central College to head west down Highway 50 to downtown Union. “I think it was more of a shock when people realized banks were closed, and day cares were closed Friday, and people were already celebrating.”
Juneteenth is intended to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. It marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned from Union soldiers that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order issued by President Abraham Lincoln two and a half years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863.
President Biden signed the resolution making it a federal holiday last week following its 415-14 passing in the House and unanimous passing in the Senate. Missouri’s representatives were all among the votes in favor.
Gray’s organization co-hosted the parade with Neighbors United - Undoing Racism (NUUR). Cars were decorated with balloons and signs with messages such as “Proud supporter of our new federal holiday.”
Gray and her sister, Christine Robinson, read the Emancipation Proclamation, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem, was played.
Gray said that although having a federally recognized holiday is nice, it is important to note the fight for equality is not over. She criticized efforts in the state Legislature to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools.
“History is everyone’s history, and everyone is entitled to know it,” she said.
Critical race theory’s proponents argue that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race and that the country was founded on the theft of land and labor, according to The Associated Press. But critics have said concepts suggesting that people are inherently racist or that America was founded on racial oppression are divisive and have no place in the classroom.
Temperatures Sunday were in the 90s earlier in the day, and scattered thunderstorms were in the area as the parade started in the evening, though a nice breeze came in during the actual parade, and rain held off.
Those in attendance said it was important to be there regardless of weather.
“Alexandria can’t stop being Black when it’s not convenient for her, so I can’t stop being an ally when something is not convenient for me,” attendee River Wild said.
Paul Schwartzkopf of NUUR said he has worked to assist the Black community since serving in the Peace Corps in present-day Tanzania, Africa, in the 1960s.
“I owe so much to the Africans with whom I worked that I try to do anything I can to correct and build the situation here,” he said.