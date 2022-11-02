While the Franklin County Area United Way’s annual campaign technically ended Oct. 31, officials said they likely won’t have a final tally for this year’s campaign until mid-December when the organization hosts its Victory Celebration. 

“There are just too many unknowns right now,” said Kim Scego, executive director of the Franklin County Area United Way. The victory celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Jesuit Hall on the St. Francis Borgia Parish campus.