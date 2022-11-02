While the Franklin County Area United Way’s annual campaign technically ended Oct. 31, officials said they likely won’t have a final tally for this year’s campaign until mid-December when the organization hosts its Victory Celebration.
“There are just too many unknowns right now,” said Kim Scego, executive director of the Franklin County Area United Way. The victory celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Jesuit Hall on the St. Francis Borgia Parish campus.
A big reason for the delay, according to Scego, is because a large number of corporate donors that have historically given to the annual campaign have not yet turned in their fundraising totals. As of Tuesday morning, Scego said this is true for more than 20 corporate organizations that have traditionally ranked in the United Way’s Top 30 donors.
Scego said she is anticipating that she will receive donations from the majority of those companies, but said “every industry has been hit hard” and that some donations may not be as large as previous contributions to the campaign.
“I don’t want this to be all gloom and doom,” Scego said. “The reality is that while some companies are down, some companies have had some great increases.”
One company, which Scego declined to name, saw their contribution to the annual campaign increase by 46 percent.
While they are delaying the announcement of a final tally, Scego said they will continue to accept donations for several days. The delay gives donations from individual donors time to arrive as the majority of these donations are mailed to the United Way’s office.
“We are not going to turn money away, because we know the need is there,” Scego said. She said her office has received many calls from individuals requesting assistance to have “the basic needs met so they can live.”
Last year, 47,000 people across the United Way’s target area benefited from a United Way-funded program or initiative.
She said they are also beginning to receive funding requests from their 52 partner agencies.
“The agencies are requesting more money because everything is more expensive now,” Scego said. Historically, 89 cents of every dollar donated to the United Way’s annual campaign is allocated to the partner agencies. Last year, approximately $1 million was dispersed to the partner agencies that strive to provide health and human services that strengthen families, nurture and protect children, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide emergency assistance.
According to United Way records, the organization has raised more than $21 million over the past 28 years. In the past decade, donors have given more than $11.5 million.
Scego said she would urge anyone who has given to the United Way campaign, but who has not given to this year’s campaign, to give something.
“We need everyone to come together,” Scego said. She said she offers a “resounding thank you” to anyone who has contributed to this year’s campaign.
Despite the delay, Scego said that she is “cautiously optimistic” that the United Way will reach its goal.
This year, United Way supporters are trying to raise $1.2 million during the annual campaign. Right now, the organization has raised more than $722,500.
“Don’t get me wrong $722,500 is a lot of money, but we are still a bit away from our goal,” Scego said. “I know I’ve said it before, that every dollar counts toward helping us reach our goal. This year, it is every penny. We are going to need every penny, every dollar to get us there.”