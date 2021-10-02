When East Central College President Jon Bauer remembers his friend and longtime colleague Boyd Eversole, he said one word comes to mind: foundational. As the first dean and a longtime board trustee of the college, Eversole was instrumental in building a solid foundation on which the college could and has continued to grow, Bauer said. It’s one of many examples of Eversole’s impact in Union and throughout Franklin County, which is mourning him following his death Sept. 24 at the age of 84.
“Because of his role in establishing and growing our academic programs, think of the number of people over the years who participated in them, and think how many of those individuals continue to live in and contribute to our community,” Bauer said. “When you think of how his impact has been felt in the community, it’s staggering.”
Eversole started as dean of academic affairs of the newly formed ECC in 1969, when the school had 474 students taking classes in the rented city auditorium and area churches. He served in that capacity for nearly 20 years, recruiting faculty and growing the school’s offerings and reach in the county. The school recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019, and this fall it welcomed more than 2,600 students.
“He was pivotal in making this dream of a community college into a reality,” Bauer said. “(In the beginning), he was writing on a blank slate. His primary goal always was for the college to continue to grow and succeed, and he took great pride in seeing how that happened over the years.”
Following his retirement as dean in 1988, Eversole continued serving on the school’s board of trustees until 1998. He also served on the board of Mercy Hospital Washington for nearly 40 years — since before the hospital was purchased by Mercy.
Dr. Thomas Riechers remembers Eversole as having a big smile, a big laugh and a thoughtful demeanor at board meetings.
“You could tell he had thought about what he was going to say,” Riechers said. “He always considered his words.”
Riechers said Eversole was always a peacemaker and encouraged partnership and cooperation between the hospital and Patients First before the two merged. He also advocated for the hospital as something that could make the whole community of Franklin County and neighboring counties stronger.
“He was of that generation that was very involved with volunteering and that wanted to leave our community better than they found it,” Riechers said. “In his efforts at the hospital, with East Central College, with Union, he always tried to build up and make it better for the future.”
Eversole was a native of the Clinton area, growing up on a farm in Lowry City with his parents and two brothers. He earned a master’s degree in biology from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and studied education at the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri.
After retiring from ECC, Eversole started and operated a family-owned insurance agency for nearly 30 years with his daughter, Joanna Eiermann. She, along with his two sons, Timothy and Jason Eversole; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, survive him.