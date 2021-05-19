Union native Heather Luehr-Rice started attending East Central College in 2007. After 14 years of steady studying — one class at a time due to her cerebral palsy and mother’s death while enrolled — on May 16, she completed her degree.
“I first started here when everybody would tell me I can’t do nothing, I can’t do anything,” she said, “and I just wanted to prove everybody wrong.”
At the 4 p.m. Sunday ceremony, Luehr-Rice was awarded an associate’s degree in psychology. She was one of the 29 students recognized in the final commencement of the year and one of over 600 ECC graduates awarded their degrees or certificates.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 were honored in the Donald Shook Student Center gym as the 49th and 50th classes to graduate on school grounds.
Commencement speaker Rich Schwentker, a 1971 alumnus and retired Washington High School science teacher, compared his graduating class to the present two. He called them the “bookends” of ECC students, separated by half a century but connected by their schooling.
“I’m happy for you that you are ready to move on to the next phase of your lives,” he said. “In closing, I would offer you good luck, but luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity, so instead I offer you my congratulations.”
He was one of two speakers to address the graduates at five ceremonies throughout the weekend. The other was Ameren Missouri communications executive Emily Rau, a Washington native and Emmy Award-winning journalist who took dual credit courses at ECC while in high school.
In front of the students and about 140 audience members attending the Sunday evening session, ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer also reflected on the history of the school and congratulated the students who completed their ECC work in the pandemic.
“I’ll never forget the students who have stuck with us over these past several months,” he said. “When it would have been far easier to walk away, frankly, the students stayed put. Remotely at first and then in combination of seated and online, students persevered.”
Of these students, 20-year-old Rose Hayden, graduating with her associate’s degree in arts and liberal studies, will move on to her next endeavor. She plans to transfer to Missouri Baptist University to study music and ministry and then possibly enter the health field.
“It’s just another step closer to getting where you want to get,” she said.
Luehr-Rice, 35, said she wants to use her degree to help people like her persevere.
Next up, though, came the rest of the day’s celebrations. To close out the evening, Hayden said she and her family would be going to Applebee’s.