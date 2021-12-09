A Eureka native with Washington ties is hoping to win the heart of a potential partner — and millions of Americans — on the upcoming season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”
After ignoring spoilers that leaked in September, ABC confirmed Tuesday that Clayton Echard, 28, has been selected to be the 26th man to seek love on the network’s long-running show.
The season will air on Mondays, premiering on ABC on Jan. 3, 2021, and episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
Echard is the son of former Washington School District teacher Kelly Echard, nee Duff, and Brian Echard, of Lake St. Louis, who declined to be interviewed. He has two younger brothers, Patrick Echard and Nate Echard. His grandmother is longtime Washington resident Huguette Duff.
Echard spoke about the upcoming season on “Good Morning America” Wednesday and said the news “doesn’t feel real at times.”
“I am so incredibly honored and just humbled to have had the experience,” he said. “(I) learned a lot about myself, and it has been quite the journey.”
Echard was previously selected to participate in season 18 of “The Bachelorette,” competing for the affections of elementary school teacher Michelle Young. In the Nov. 23 episode, Young’s fifth graders selected Echard — who was among the top eight of 35 suitors — to go on a date with the Minnesota native after he built the children a fort.
Young said she trusted her students to “know who’s genuine and sniff out who’s not.” The two shared a one-on-one date before Young ultimately eliminated him.
Although he and Young are not together, Echard told “Good Morning America” he did find love during his season of “The Bachelor.” He said he went in hoping for someone who is funny, intelligent and driven — and that the women of his season “brought all of that and so much more.”
“I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love, and I believe more than anything that my future wife is here,” Echard can be heard saying in a preview clip that aired during the segment.
Following his graduation from Eureka High School in 2011, where he led the football team to a record 9-2 season in his senior year, Echard played for the University of Missouri Tigers under Coach Gary Pinkel from 2011 to 2015. Upon earning a bachelor’s degree in health professions, he briefly signed on as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks NFL team before starting as a medical sales representative at Stryker in Columbia.
Echard follows season 25 Bachelor Matt James, who was the first Black man to lead the show and whose season garnered an average viewership of 5.3 million from Jan. 1 to March 15. The show’s viewership has declined in recent years from a record-high average viewership of 13.9 million for season 2, which aired in 2002 and followed another Missouri native — Aaron Buerge, a banker from the Springfield and Joplin area. Echard is only the second Missourian to lead the show.
Echard is also the second Franklin County-area native to appear on a major network reality show in the past year. Trenton Garvey, of Union, competed on and won the most recent season of Fox’s long-running “Hell’s Kitchen” with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.