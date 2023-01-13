Washington Police say the man who shot and killed his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself on Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus Hotel in Washington is now facing criminal charges.
“They were married, but he had filed for divorce (in November 2022),” said WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes of the strained marital relationship between Powell Trout Jr., 61, and Michelle Trout, 51.
WPD said Powell Trout is facing first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to investigators, Michelle Trout had been staying overnight at various area hotels since the divorce filing. A hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 regarding the couple’s divorce.
Sitzes said it remains under investigation how Powell Trout discovered that his wife was staying in Washington. Sitzes said the pair appeared to be in communication throughout the day.
Surveillance video shows Powell Trout arriving at the hotel at 6:06 p.m. — nearly a half-hour before he pulled a gun on his wife and shot her multiple times.
“(Powell Trout) drove his vehicle onto the parking lot and began looking for Mrs. Trout’s vehicle. Once found, Mr. Trout parked his vehicle out of view on the parking lot and began conducting surveillance on Mrs. Trout’s vehicle,” detectives wrote in court documents.
“He waited for her to exit the hotel,” said Sitzes, who described his actions as someone lying in wait.
Michelle Trout is seen on surveillance camera leaving the hotel at 6:41 p.m. As she approached her vehicle, her estranged husband quickly approached her from across the parking lot.
Investigators said that as she was beginning to get into her vehicle, Trout yelled for her. As she turned to face him, he pulled a .357 magnum revolver on her and fired, hitting her in the face. As her body fell into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, Trout fired twice more. Michelle Trout died at the scene.
Surveillance video then shows Powell Trout stepping away from the vehicle, yelling at a bystander who was walking by, pointing the gun at that individual and threatened him to stay back, before turning the gun on himself. Trout shot himself in the head, according to WPD.
Medical aid was given to Trout on the scene and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
“He is still in serious condition, but we are hearing that he will likely survive his injuries,” Sitzes said. A warrant has been issued for Powell Trout’s arrest. When taken into custody, he will be held without bond, according to court records.