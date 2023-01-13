WPD investigates Best Western Plus shooting (copy)
Members of the Washington Police Department investigate a shooting Jan. 11 at the Best Western Plus Hotel at 2621 E. Fifth St. in Washington. Two people were involved in the shooting, one died at the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Washington Police say the man who shot and killed his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself on Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus Hotel in Washington is now facing criminal charges. 

“They were married, but he had filed for divorce (in November 2022),” said WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes of the strained marital relationship between Powell Trout Jr., 61, and Michelle Trout, 51. 