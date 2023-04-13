Escort given to fallen soldiers
Franklin County first responders salute a caravan escorting the body of Rusten Smith of St. James on the Highway 100 overpass over I-44 Wednesday afternoon. Smith, 32, was among nine soldiers who died in a nighttime training accident last Wednesday near Fort Campbell in southwest Kentucky. Another soldier from Missouri, Zachary Esparza, was also killed in the crash. Members of the Meramec, Boles and Washington Fire Departments were among the area first responders who lined overpasses along I-44 as Smith was escorted from Lambert Airport in St. Louis to his hometown of St. James. Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department took part in the escort procession. Shown in front is Boles Fire District Captain Jordan Lottmann.

 Missourian Photo/Bill Miller Jr.