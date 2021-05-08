Washington city officials said a significant environmental cleanup must be completed before the former home of the Sporlan Valve facility on East Seventh Street can be redeveloped, and the cleanup could take years.
“I think it would be an excellent opportunity once we get everything taken care of to do a redevelopment of the property,” said Darren Lamb, Washington’s city administrator.
The site, which was home to Sporlan, a refrigeration valve manufacturing facility, first opened in 1939 and through the years used trichloroethylene, or TCE, as a degreaser and industrial solvent. The hazardous chemical has been detected in groundwater, soil gas and indoor air surrounding the site, according to a July 2019 report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The leak was first discovered between 2003 and 2006, according to city officials.
“We are several years down the road from getting the property cleaned up,” Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said, adding it will likely take a decade to clean the site.
Exposure to TCE poses multiple potential human health hazards. It can cause damage to the central nervous system, kidneys, liver, immune system, male reproductive system and to a developing fetus. TCE is described by the EPA as “carcinogenic in humans by all routes of exposure.”
To better understand the scope of the leak, the EPA has constructed a series of wells that monitor TCE. On Monday, the EPA received approval to construct 11 new 30-foot monitoring wells in the city right-of-way. Construction of the wells will begin later this year.
“The EPA has decided that additional wells are necessary so that the EPA can document the amount of TCE,” Lamb said. “They just wanted to make sure that they had the city’s approval to put them in the right-of-way.”
Once completed, the number of wells operating around the site will be 23.
“These new wells will be deeper than the previous wells and will be wider from the area,” Skornia said. “The EPA needs these test results, which they can get from the wells, to form a plan on how to clean up this site.”
The EPA’s investigation is needed to “fully define the nature and extent of the contamination,” according to the federal agency. Once the investigation is completed, the EPA will do a feasibility study along with a cost assessment.
The construction of the wells won’t impede traffic flow and will be entirely financed by the EPA, according to Lamb. “The city has done what we can do to address this problem. It is really in the hands of the EPA now,” he said.
Washington’s City Engineer John Nilges said the wells, which will be smaller in diameter than a traditional manhole, will be covered by a similar manhole cover.
The covers will be flush to the pavement, Nilges said.