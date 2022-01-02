The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced the allocation of $1 billion to finance the cleanup of 49 Federal “Superfund” sites, locations that require long-term cleanup of pollution and hazardous material contaminations.
Two Superfund sites in Franklin County — one in Washington and one in New Haven — were not among the 49 sites selected by the EPA.
In Washington, the site of the former Sporlan Valve Plant at 611 E. Seventh St. was added to the EPA’s National Priorities List in 2019, but it was passed up in the agency’s most recent allocation of funding.
Chemicals used at Washington’s Sporlan Valve plant, which was built in 1939 and razed in 2011, seeped into the ground, potentially over several decades, contaminating soil and groundwater. Trichloroethylene (TCE) is the primary contaminant of concern at the site as it is characterized by the EPA as carcinogenic by all routes of exposure.
Exposure to TCE poses health hazards to the central nervous system, kidney, liver, immune system, the male reproductive system and developing fetuses. TCE has been detected in groundwater, soil, gas and indoor air surrounding the Washington site by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said that although no new clean-up work is planned, the EPA continues to monitor the site along with contractor EA Engineering, Science, and Technology, which is based in the Baltimore area.
Skornia said earlier this summer the EPA tested trees in Washington for TCE contamination and earlier this month sent a contractor to test more wells, though he hadn’t heard any results yet.
“So now the latest wells they drilled went out a little farther and a little deeper to see if there has been any more expansion or if they can go forward with the data they have,” Skornia said. “Essentially what will happen is they will, based on the sample that was collected, develop a plan on what the best way will be to get the trichloroethylene out of the ground.”
Skornia said that plan may be developed in the next year. He said the city has not been informed of an estimate for the cost of cleanup, as the EPA is still in the monitoring phase.
According to the EPA, the next milestone for the site cleanup is starting remedial action. Skornia said the end goal for the area would be to eliminate all contaminants, and return it to residential use.
Kathy Trentmann, emergency management director for New Haven, said there continues to be monitoring for contaminants, though no new cleanup work is planned at that site.
Tetrachloroethylene (PCE), a chemical with similar uses and side effects as TCE, was found in New Haven’s groundwater in 1986 by the state Department of Natural Resources. The contamination was traced by the EPA to American Recreational Products’ metal fabrication plant, which operated from 1973 to 1985 near downtown New Haven.
Concentrations of PCE have been detected in two public water supply wells, which were removed from service in 1989 and 1993, but not in two newer wells, which were drilled several hundred feet deeper than the others.
The next milestone in New Haven, according to the EPA, is to start the final remedial action. Three areas, called operable units, have been addressed by the agency at Front Street, the old city dump and the old hat factory, and, according to Trentmann continue to be monitored by the city.
Three more operable areas still need cleanup, according to the EPA. They are located near Industrial Drive, Wildcat Creek Estates and Maiden Lane, though, according to EPA project manager Clint Sperry, the operable units at Industrial Drive and Wildcat Creek Estates are being managed by the responsible party to clean up the groundwater.
An additional $2.5 billion was set aside in the infrastructure package for the EPA to clean up Superfund sites nationally. Sperry said there has been no indication that any of that funding will go to New Haven.
Two sites in Missouri will be receiving money from the original $1 billion investment. The soil at a site in Valley Park, near Fenton, is contaminated with TCE and PCE, which has contaminated groundwater and the Meramec River.
In Vienna, a town about a half hour north of Rolla, operations at a hat factory resulted in soil and groundwater contamination of PCE and other volatile organic compounds.
Remedial action at the sites is estimated to begin in December 2023 in Vienna and November 2022 in Valley Park.