The University of Missouri-Columbia has received a $740,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fund research that will identify and measure the economic benefits of improved water quality.
Specifically, the award will help MU work with community partners in appraising how different populations value water quality improvements and aquatic resources in Midwestern reservoirs. The university was one of four institutions to receive EPA grant money totaling more than $2.9 million for investigations into water quality improvements.