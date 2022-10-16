The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined a Eureka used car dealership for allegedly tampering with car engines to render emissions controls inoperative.
Kociela Enterprises Inc., doing business as Midwest Motors, sold or installed so-called “defeat devices” on at least 21 occasions, according to a press release from the agency, which levied a $15,000 penalty against Kociela.
“Illegally tampering with auto emissions controls creates harmful air pollution and is a violation of federal law,” said David Cozad, director of the EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “EPA will hold accountable individuals and companies who manufacture, sell and install defeat devices.”
Defeat devices, or delete devices, are hardware or software that bypass emissions controls, sometimes improving mileage, performance or extending the lifespan of components. They are often installed on diesel engines and are illegal, according to the Clean Air Act.
The modifications result in significantly higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, both of which contribute to public health problems, according to the EPA. A November 2021 EPA study of 550,000 trucks rolling coal found that 570,000 tons of nitrogen oxides and 5,000 tons of particulate matter in the atmosphere could have been avoided without modifications.
The particulates could cause premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis and decreased lung function, according to the EPA.
In addition to the civil penalty, Midwest Motors agreed to not sell or install defeat devices in the future.