Emissions Testing
Contributed Photo.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined a Eureka used car dealership for allegedly tampering with car engines to render emissions controls inoperative.

Kociela Enterprises Inc., doing business as Midwest Motors, sold or installed so-called “defeat devices” on at least 21 occasions, according to a press release from the agency, which levied a $15,000 penalty against Kociela.