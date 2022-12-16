Wednesday night’s workshop was a chance for Washington residents to get educated. And to educate.
More than 40 residents gathered in the Washington City Auditorium for the first of three planned workshops that are being organized as the city moves forward with developing its 10-year comprehensive plan known as “Grow WashMo.” The plan, which is expected to be completed sometime in June 2023, aims to identify future land use opportunities, such as possible routes for new streets, residential subdivisions, mixed use development, new park and recreation areas, and also possible areas suitable for annexation. The plan will also be used by the city for economic development initiatives.
The last comprehensive plan update was done in 2013.
“(This workshop) is really just an opportunity for us to share our vision for the next 10 years, to take a stab at what we believe are legitimate goals and objectives for the city for the next decade,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. The next two workshops will be scheduled sometime in 2023.
“In the end, our hope is that this process will help Washington become a more complete community,” said Tim Breihan, a consultant with H3 Studio, a St. Louis firm contracted by the city to help facilitate the comprehensive plan’s creation.
On Wednesday, Breihan presented a series of PowerPoint slides that showed an unvarnished view of Washington. One of the slides described how Fifth Street could be redeveloped into a “walkable, mixed-use corridor,” but that it lacks a “consistent streetscape and high-quality image.”
This idea seemed to resonate with community members, who discussed the idea that Fifth Street along with Jefferson Street are the “gateways to the city” and could be improved to be more visually appealing.
The slides also illustrated, for example, how a shortage of available housing in the city was causing the population to be stagnant.
“The reality is that many of the people who work in manufacturing plants in Washington do not live here because there is not enough housing,” Breihan said, before showing an illustration of how over the next decade new workforce housing, multi-family and single-family housing could be added to the city west of Highway 47 and south of Highway 100. Breihan said while the city’s manufacturing sector has grown, the city needs “more land for continued industrial growth” and that future industrial growth needs to be a mix of high-tech, ag-tech and advanced manufacturing jobs.
One way that the city could see more space for industrial growth would be to extend Pottery Road north from Highway 100 to Fifth Street and onto Westlink Drive and to West Main Street. Another way that the city could bolster its tech sector is to recruit a national technical or vocational trade school to build a campus in Washington. This was most recently done by officials in Troy, who wooed Ranken Technical College to their community, which is now home to a school that focuses on emerging technologies of aquaponics, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, as well as building and construction trades.
“Once they are here for school, it is much easier to retain them within the community if there is housing and jobs available to them,” Breihan said.
Members of the public at the workshop agreed with Breihan’s assessment — at least partially.
“We need to not just focus on attracting large factories, but smaller businesses too,” said Samantha Cerutti Wacker, who said those smaller employers are equally as important to Washington’s economic vitality. Other members of the public spoke about the need for a small business incubator, or a space where a fledgling small business owner could share office space while getting their business off of the ground. Members of the public also described how a large-scale hotel and convention center were needed in Washington.
Also crucial to Washington’s economic vitality is the Washington Regional Airport, according to Peter Kephart.
“A lot of people don’t realize how advantageous it is to have an airport,” Kephart said. He then described how company executives are able to fly into Washington, hold in-person business meetings that may ultimately result in multi-million dollar construction projects and hundreds of jobs in the city.
“And those meetings don’t happen if the city doesn’t have an airport,” Kephart said.
In addition to talking about housing and industry, Breihan also shared an illustration that showed how the city could add more parks or dedicated greenspaces over the next decade. Right now, Breihan said community stakeholders have told the consultants that there is a “perceived lack of park access in all parts of the city.”
To this end, the consultants presented a hypothetical proposal of extending the Busch Creek Greenway and developing a quasi-conservation area along St. John’s Creek and Dubois Creek, both located east of Washington. It was also proposed that the city consider adding an amphitheater at the riverfront, expand the riverfront park area, and look to increase the number of boat docking spaces.
Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke said he likes the ideas related to the riverfront, but he worries about the lack of access points.
“Right now, there is only one way in and one way out (across the train tracks),” Patke said. “Without a bridge or some kind of walkway over the tracks, I don’t think we can make these things happen realistically.”
Other members of the public said they would prefer to see further investment made on the main stage at the Town & Country Fairgrounds.
Breihan also discussed how the city should work to have a direct connection to the Katy Trail in rural Warren County using Augusta Bottom Road and a connection to the yet-to-be-developed Rock Island Trail in Franklin County.
“These connections would strengthen Washington as a regional destination (for tourism),” Breihan said.
Sparky Stuckenschneider, who chairs the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission, agreed that those connections need to be made.
“I think the connection to the Katy Trail needs an alternative route and to not use Augusta Bottom Road,” Stuckenschneider said.
Ultimately, Maniaci said he was pleased by the conversations that were had on Wednesday.
“The whole point of this is considered a growth scenario. So, how could the city grow responsibly into the future without overrunning any facilities or infrastructure,” Maniaci said. “Ideally, we do want to be that complete, self-sufficient economy where we are not a bedroom community where people only sleep here and drive to some other city or town for work. We also do not want to be a daytime community where people are coming to work here, but are choosing to live elsewhere.”
He stressed that the “Grow WashMO” plan will help the city grow over the next decade, something that he said must happen.
“If you’re not growing, then you’re dying. Literally. If you are not growing, then you are going to have an aging population and 10 years of having no growth is not going to help new businesses come in. It is not going to help your existing businesses thrive. So these growth scenarios are helpful because they help us visualize what the future of Washington could be.”