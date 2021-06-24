School districts across the U.S. — but not in Franklin County — are expecting a much larger kindergarten class size than usual, putting extra strain on teachers and administrators.
Steven Barnett, senior co-director of the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University, coauthored a report that found the number of 4-year-olds participating in preschool fell from 71 percent before the pandemic to 54 percent during the pandemic. Parents all over the country withheld their students from kindergarten too, setting up an extra large enrollment for the 2021-22 school year.
This has some districts scrambling to provide enough teachers, desks, materials and classroom space to make way for the inundation of new students.
Kindergarten is not required in Missouri, but the state mandates that districts offer at least a half-day program. According to a study published by Education Week in 2015, between 80 percent and 89 percent of Missouri’s kindergarten students were enrolled in full-day programs.
In Missouri, classroom sizes are capped at 25 kids for every one teacher, but the predicted surge nationally is not a concern for local districts.
Dr. Ketina Armstrong, communications director for Meramec Valley R-III in Pacific, said that, although they do expect more kindergarteners in classrooms in 2021 than in 2020, the number of students is not out of the ordinary. In May, Meramec Valley had 197 children enrolled in kindergarten classes, up from 177 in 2020. That number is down from 2019, when the district saw 215 enrollees.
Classrooms in Washington will remain similar in size as well. Mid-year enrollment for the district saw a slight change over the past few years, from 252 students in the 2018-19 school year to 251 in 2019-20 and 258 this past school year. Washington Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Judy Straatmann said she occasionally fields calls from parents about the pros and cons of waiting a year to enroll their child in kindergarten classes. A “red-shirt” can often give students an extra year of developmental readiness, but Straatmann has received no such calls from parents about the upcoming school year. She says Washington is not expecting any extra pressure on faculty or facilities this fall.
Officials with the Union R-XI School District said they are expecting a seven-student increase from last year to next in its three elementary schools.
When asked to speculate why local families are bucking the national trend, Union Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said “I think a majority of families in Union just want their kids in school.”