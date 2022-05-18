“Store Closing Sale” signs have been posted on the doors of Washington’s Sears Hometown Store at 1048 Washington Square.
Store employees, who declined to share their names for the newspaper, said the store is one of 60 nationwide that will be shuttering sometime in June, though they did not know an exact date.
A manager at another Sears Hometown Store told The Missourian that she had been notified the Washington store would be closing at the end of June.
“It definitely is taking us all by surprise,” the manager said, who asked to not be publicly identified as they are still employed by a Sears Hometown Store, a company that spun off of Sears Holdings in 2012 and was based in Illinois. In June 2019, the company was acquired by Transform Holdco, which continued to operate the Sears Hometown stores as hardware and appliance stores that were locally owned and operated franchises.
According to documents filed with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, the Washington store has been owned and operated by Mike & Mike L.L.C., which was formed in 2018 and based out of the Sears in Washington. Michael Rains is the registered agent for the company, but no contact information is listed in the Secretary of State’s business filing.
Store employees said Tuesday that corporate had taken over operations of the store earlier this year.
According to a second company official, more information about the store’s closure will be released in the near future. That release will happen on Facebook, though the company official said they could not give a specific timeline for when that information will be made public.
“They are supposedly going to post the closing and information like that,” said the second company official, who spoke to The Missourian on condition of not being identified because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the retailer’s plans for the Washington store.
“Pretty much all we have to say at this point is that the store is closing and that we have a certain liquidation price up to an amount and any other details, they haven’t authorized us to share,” the second store official said. They said they did not know if there was a specific reason the Washington location was closing.
This is not the first time that the Sears Hometown Store in Washington has faced an uncertain future.
In 2016, the previous owner of the Sears outlet, Demea Loyd, of Salem, was charged with embezzling $358,805 from the company and sentenced to three months in prison followed by six months of home confinement, according to Missourian archives.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said no one from Sears or the owner of the building had reached out to the city about the impending closure, and said he hoped the storefront would not be vacant for long.
“Anytime you see a store — especially one which has been in Washington a long time — close up, you really hate to see that,” Maniaci said. “So, we’re hoping for the best for them and all their employees.”