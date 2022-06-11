Vehicle emissions testing requirements in Franklin County will officially end July 1, even if the federal EPA has not yet formally approved the change.
The Missouri Air Conservation Commission in January amended the state emissions requirement to no longer include vehicles registered in the county.
According to a June 8 news release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the department has been working with the Missouri Department of Revenue and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Driver and Vehicle Safety Division to prepare for the change.
“Today’s announcement provides relief to citizens and working families in Franklin County that will save them time and put money back in their pockets,” Gov. Mike Parson said in the statement. “Missouri will continue our balanced approach to protect our environment and natural resources without overburdening our businesses and citizens.”
DNR Director Dru Buntin added that the change will lift a “regulatory burden” from Franklin County vehicle owners.
“We will continue to evaluate and pursue opportunities to remove burdens on our citizens where it will not jeopardize the environmental improvements we have achieved,” he said.
The Department of Natural Resources said it has been reaching out to Franklin County emissions testing stations to make sure everyone is aware of the changes.
The road to end emissions testing in Franklin County has been a long one.
DNR submitted a formal request to the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2019, seeking to end emissions testing in the county, and included documentation claiming that doing so would not jeopardize air quality, particularly in regards to ground-level ozone levels, according to the news release. The documentation showed that air pollution from motor vehicles would continue to decline in the county, even without the state requirements, because of federal EPA requirements and “normal fleet turnover” in the region.
The EPA is proceeding with its formal approval process after the recent adoption of federal regulatory requirements.
According to an EPA official, the agency has proposed removing vehicles registered in Franklin County from the Gateway Vehicle Inspection Program. A comment period on the proposed federal change runs through June 22 and comments will be considered before the EPA takes final action.
“These revisions do not impact the attainment of any National Ambient Air Quality Standard nor delay the timely attainment of 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standard. Approval of these revisions will ensure consistency between state and federally approved rules,” the official wrote in an email to The Missourian.
Comments can be submitted at regulations.gov/docket/EPA-R07-OAR-2022-0419.
Having federal approval to end emissions requirements in an area is crucial. A bill that would have ended emissions testing requirements in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties passed the Missouriu Legislature in 2021, but Gov. Parson vetoed it. One reason given was because of the potential loss of $52 million in federal funding, had Missouri eliminated testing without federal approval.
On Friday, Stephen Hall, DNR’s Air Pollution Control Program director, told The Missourian that he anticipates the EPA will approve the plan to remove Franklin County from the emissions program, but, even if the approval does not take place by July 1, emissions testing requirements in Franklin County will end that day.
“The Department has been working closely with EPA regarding the St. Louis Area Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance Program,” Hall wrote in an email. “EPA has been reviewing the Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance Program rule submittal in parallel with our rule timeline that ends the vehicle emissions testing requirements for vehicles registered in Franklin County on July 1, 2022. The technical analysis supporting the rule revision is robust.”
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Thursday that he is “elated” to see the end of emissions testing in the county. “We are just ecstatic and thankful. We’ve been pushing for that a long time,” Brinker said, noting that efforts to end emissions testing go back to his predecessor, John Griesheimer.