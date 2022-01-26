Franklin County could be getting another chance to end vehicle emissions inspection requirements.
The Missouri Air Conservation Commission will consider asking the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do away with emissions testing in Franklin County at its Thursday meeting.
Presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker and his counterparts — Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann — met recently in Jefferson City with Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin and others in advance of the commission meeting.
Brinker hopes the meeting will be a simple “housekeeping” item to eliminate the testing requirement.
“The cars they’re making now aren’t putting out the stuff they used to put out,” Brinker said at Thursday’s Franklin County Transportation Committee meeting.
The county officials went to Jefferson City with hopes of ensuring the measure to eliminate testing gets through.
At least for Franklin County.
Brinker said it did not appear the larger St. Charles and Jefferson counties would have testing requirements eliminated at this time.
On Dec. 6, 2021, DNR’s Air Pollution Control Program sent a letter to the EPA requesting that the EPA remove emissions inspection and maintenance requirements in Franklin County, Stephen Hall, Missouri DNR director, wrote in an email to The Missourian.
While the EPA has not yet acted on that letter, Hall said that EPA should be able to remove the emissions requirements in Franklin County without having to do so elsewhere.
If approved, testing changes could go into effect as soon as July, Brinker said.
Missouri is asking the EPA to change what is known as the entire “nonattainment” area, to “attainment.”
The nonattainment area includes the city and county of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties, as well as Boles Township in northeastern Franklin County, near the Labadie coal power plant.
The change would mean that, according to the EPA, the entire Missouri portion of the St. Louis region would be within federal air pollution limits.
A public hearing on the request also will be held at the Thursday meeting.
But it could be a while before they hear from the EPA. Hall wrote that, if the Department of Natural Resources goes forward with proposing the rule change Thursday, the proposal would be adopted by the Air Conservation Commission March 31. It would then be submitted to the EPA, which would have 12 to 18 months to approve or deny the request.
“Once EPA approves the request, all counties in Missouri will be formally designated attainment for the ozone standard,” Hall wrote.
Such a move would make it easier to eliminate emissions testing requirements in the other counties, Hall wrote.
But everything could change if 2022 ozone readings in the St. Louis area show violations of the standard or if the EPA makes further changes to the ozone standards.
“EPA is currently evaluating whether to lower the ozone and particulate standards,” Hall wrote, adding the reviews are expected to be complete in mid to late 2023.
The EPA still has not acted on a plan requesting the removal of Franklin and Jefferson counties from emissions testing requirements submitted in 2019, Hall wrote. That also was expected to be decided in 18 months, though the COVID-19 pandemic was considered responsible for part of the delay.
In documents for the Jan. 27 meeting, DNR says all areas in the St. Louis region have met the EPA’s attainment standard, with none of the 11 air quality monitors in the area recording a violation of EPA standards in a three-year period.
While nitrogen oxide emissions have declined since emissions testing started in 2017, DNR argues that is largely because of reduced emissions from three power plants in the area.
A bill that would have ended emissions testing requirements in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties passed the Legislature in 2021, but Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. One reason given was because of the 2019 request and the potential loss of $52 million in federal funding had Missouri eliminated testing without federal approval.
Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann accused the EPA of “moving the goalposts” by possibly changing the 2015 standards once the St. Louis region complied with them.
Eliminating emissions testing would be a “good step forward,” Brinker said. “It helps people in socio-economic situations that have a hard time paying for these kind of things.”