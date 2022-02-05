It appears to be the end of the road for vehicle emissions testing in Franklin County.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Air Conservation Commission voted unanimously Thursday to end testing requirements, effective July 1.
The change went against a recommendation by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which wanted the effective date to be delayed until Oct. 31, when ozone levels start to decrease after summer.
But the state said a delay was not needed.
“Changing the date at that point in the rulemaking process could create more confusion,” Paul Myers, with the air quality rules unit, told the commission members.
In an email to The Missourian, David Bryan, public affairs specialist with the EPA’s Region 7 office near Kansas City, wrote that the EPA’s suggestion to delay the effective date was to avoid differences in state and federal requirements.
“Despite this potential inconsistency in enforceability, EPA does not anticipate contesting the state rule effective date,” he wrote.
In comments in preparation for the Air Conservation Commission meeting, the EPA said the rule change could apply to any vehicle operated in Franklin County, not just those registered there.
The state changed its language to say vehicles must be registered and primarily operated in Franklin County to be eligible to be removed from emissions testing.
The ruling prompted a press release from Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker headlined, “A GREAT DAY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY!”
The release said not having emissions testing is “yet another reason” to consider living or raising a family in Franklin County.
Brinker said the fight to end emissions testing dates back to when John Griesheimer was presiding commissioner. Brinker also credited current and former state legislators, Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri’s U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, as well as Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer.
While most of Franklin County met the EPA’s “attainment” air quality standards, the Boles Township area, in the northeastern part of the county near the Labadie coal plant, exceeded the ozone level standards of 70 parts per billion on most days. That caused Franklin to be lumped in with St. Louis city and county, as well as Jefferson and St. Charles counties in having vehicle emissions testing requirements.
A bill that would have ended emissions testing requirements in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties passed the Legislature in 2021, but Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. One reason given was because of the potential loss of $52 million in federal funding, had Missouri eliminated testing without federal approval.
Brinker and his counterparts — Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann — met recently in Jefferson City with Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin and others in advance of the commission meeting.
They argued that all three counties no longer have particulates in the ozone exceeding national standards. But only Franklin County had testing requirements eliminated at this week’s meeting.
Emissions testing has been a “touchy subject” for auto repair businesses, said Matt Riechers with Riechers Tire and Auto in Washington. While garages do see some revenue from the $24 charged for auto emissions testing, much of the money goes to the state.
“The equipment is expensive up front, it’s expensive to maintain, because we have to get a lot of the supplies and the repairs done by a company and they set their own price,” he said. “By the time you factor in what we pay the state for the emissions test, we’re not making a whole lot of money on the emissions test itself.”
Auto repair shops see the most emissions-related revenue coming from repairs needed to comply with the tests, Riechers said, adding his company does around 50 emissions tests a week.
Emissions testing would likely work better if it were federally mandated across the country, so everyone would be on the same playing field, Riechers said.
“I think the concept of emissions testing is good, but if it’s something that is going to be done, it needs to be done across the board — every state,” he said.
One concern about not having emissions testing is it often helps find larger issues with cars. Riechers said people need to make sure they have their vehicle’s codes checked if the “check engine” light comes on.
“If it’s something emissions related, we’ll let them know, ‘This is not urgent. It’s not going to leave the vehicle stranded, it’s not going to leave you stranded,’ ” he said. “ ‘It’s something you do not have to repair right now, but, long term, it’s something that should be fixed.’ ”