The Washington and St. Clair Elks lodges are sponsoring the Americanism Essay Contest for students in fifth through eighth grades.
“This contest is vitally important to Elks as it promotes Americanism in our local communities,” Chairman of the Grand Lodge Fraternal Committee William Lindsey said in a press release. “It encourages 10-13 year old students to thoughtfully consider American values and appreciate the blessings and responsibilities of citizenship.”
With their essays, students can compete at the local, state and national levels. Nationally, first-place, second-place and third-place authors in each grade will receive monetary awards of $1,000, $500, and $250.
Entries on the theme of “What is your American Dream?” must be submitted to a local lodge by Dec. 15, which can be made in-person, by mail or, for Washington Lodge 1559, by email at elks1559americanism@gmail.com.
The essays must be under 301 words, typed or printed in ink, and the entrant must be identified by name, home address, grade, school and sponsoring lodge.
They’ll be judged on originality, development of theme, mechanics and neatness.