Essay Contest Graphic
Contributed Photo.

The Washington and St. Clair Elks lodges are sponsoring the Americanism Essay Contest for students in fifth through eighth grades.

“This contest is vitally important to Elks as it promotes Americanism in our local communities,” Chairman of the Grand Lodge Fraternal Committee William Lindsey said in a press release. “It encourages 10-13 year old students to thoughtfully consider American values and appreciate the blessings and responsibilities of citizenship.”