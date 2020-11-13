The Washington Elks Lodge 1559 is sponsoring an essay contest, which is open to area students in fifth through eighth grade.
The theme of this year’s contest is “How Can Patriotism Be Demonstrated?”
The entry deadline for the essay contest, which features local, district, state and national competition levels, is Dec. 15, 2020. Awards will be presented at each competition level.
The contest is broken down into two divisions, one for students in the fifth and sixth grades, and one for students in the seventh and eighth grades.
Entries may be dropped off at the local lodge, be submitted by mail at Attn: Americanism Essay Contest, P.O. 229, Washington, Mo., or by email at ElksLodge1559@gmail.com.
Per the contest rules, essays can not exceed 300 words, must be typed or written legibly in ink. Essays must be submitted as written, or typed, by the entrant.
Entrant must be identified on the essay by name, home address, grade, school attended and sponsoring lodge.
Essays will be judged on originality, mechanics and neatness, and development of theme.