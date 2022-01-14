Union and East Central College officials say they are considering teaming with Ameren Missouri to place electric vehicle charging stations in the city.
Currently, people are not able to charge their electric vehicles at public facilities in Union.
According to the user-generated PlugShare.com, the closest charging stations to Union are at Schicker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Washington, Walmart in Sullivan and The Landing Hub hotel in Pacific, with another at Jellystone Park campground between Eureka and Pacific.
“We’re seeing more and more electric vehicles. I think everybody has seen several Teslas driving around town,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the Union Development Corp. board Thursday. “I think maybe there is the potential that the installation of a charging station could attract people to the community.”
Zimmermann handed out flyers on Ameren’s electric vehicle program.
Joel Doepker, ECC’s vice president for external relations, told the board the college is researching costs for adding its own charging stations with Ameren.
According to Ameren, the company would provide up to 50 percent of charging station costs, with a maximum of $500,000 per company or entity. That includes up to $5,000 for a level 2 port, which provides charges for up to 25 miles of driving range each hour.
Ameren will provide up to $20,000 per DC Fast Charger ports, which can provide up to an 80-percent charge in between 30 and 45 minutes. The incentives are open to all Ameren business customers and can be combined with federal tax credits, which cover up to 30 percent of costs.
Zimmermann said city officials haven’t determined potential costs for charging stations in the city, but said his guess is they would be “substantial.”
A key will be finding places where people park for significant times, like college campuses, said board member Larry Shroth, a senior legislative representative at Ameren.
Businesses interested in taking part in the Ameren Missouri Charge Ahead program have until the end of 2022 to apply, according to an Ameren news release. As of November 2021, the program had awarded $1 million in incentives, with $5 million more available.
Enough money is available to install up to 1,000 charging stations at 350 locations across Missouri, according to Ameren.